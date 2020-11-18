Alison Brie Says She Saw Justin Bieber Singing About Pasta by the Pool in Italy: 'It Was Catchy'

Though Alison Brie has never officially met Justin Bieber, she has heard him sing live.

During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 37-year-old actress caught up with the late-night host and told him about the hilarious time she "almost" met the "Sorry" singer while on vacation in Italy.

It was her first "brush with Bieber," as over the weekend she introduced his performance at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards.

"The first time was about, I would say a couple years ago," Brie recalled to Jimmy Kimmel. "My husband, Dave [Franco], who is an actor, he was shooting a movie in Italy and had a few days off so I flew out to meet him. We went to this very small remote town to stay at this hotel that we had stayed at once before for a weekend getaway, and the first clue that things were awry was when we pulled up and there was like a large group of young women standing outside the entrance of the hotel."

"I was like, ‘Babe, did you advertise that we were coming here?’ I mean Dave is a little bit of a heartthrob," the Glow star said.

The Now You See Me star, 35, told her he had no idea what was going on, and the couple decided to check-in and go relax by the pool. "While we were laying by the pool, there were like helicopters and drones. I was like ‘This place has really changed,' " Brie continued.

According to the actress, hours went by, and finally, it was just her and Franco left by the pool.

"We’re buried in our books, when I sort of hear a young gentleman come out to the pool, I hear him order some food — I’m always eavesdropping on people by the pool," she said. "I can’t see him, I’ve been reading, and he starts singing to himself. The guy is just in this pool swimming and singing like ‘Penne pasta, penne pasta, penne, penne, penne.' ”

While listening to the mystery man sing about his meal, she turned and saw Franco with a bewildered look on his face. Brie finally lowered her book and realized she'd been listening to Bieber, 26, sing the entire time.

"So, sure enough ... there’s Bieber taking a little swim break on the edge, just singing about his pasta," she said with a laugh.

The couple didn't approach the pop star, but Brie said that later that night they had his tune about pasta stuck in their heads. "It was catchy! God, that guy's got a gift for music," she told Kimmel.

The Horse Girl star joked that Bieber's song about pasta was good enough to perform at an awards show. "When that single comes out, I'm gonna be like, 'I was there, at the impetus,' " she said.