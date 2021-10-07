Community Reunion! Alison Brie Poses with Danny Pudi on Set of New Film: 'Feels Like Home'

Alison Brie and Danny Pudi are currently filming the Dave Franco-directed romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old actress and her former Community costar, 42, came back together for their first project since their popular NBC comedy ended in 2014.

In an Instagram video shared by Brie, the pair hold hands and lean to each side as they hilariously attempt to get the perfect shot. In other pictures, the duo strike fun and silly poses.

"First time working together again since Community … feels like home," Brie captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji and the hashtag, "#somebodyiusedtoknow" — a nod to the title of the film the pair are currently shooting.

In the comment section, fans were ecstatic to see the stars back together once more. "OMG This made my heart so happy!❤️❤️," one Instagram user said as another added, "Yes to all of this!"

Brie and Pudi are currently filming the romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know, which is directed by Brie's husband, Dave Franco. The actress is also a writer on the forthcoming project.

Alongside Brie and Pudi, the film also stars Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons, and is being developed by Amazon Studios.

According to Variety, the film follows "workaholic Ally (Brie) who reunites with an ex-boyfriend (Ellis) on a trip to her hometown, a rendezvous that makes her start to question all of her prior life choices. The turn of events only get more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be."

Franco, 36, and Brie — who have been married since March 2017 — previously worked together on the horror film The Rental, which marked the 21 Jump Street star's directorial debut.