Alison Brie looked fierce in more ways than one on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet.

When the actress, 36, chatted with Ryan Seacrest during the E! Red Carpet show, she discussed both her custom Vera Wang gown — which her publicist had to carry around like a “bridesmaid trotting behind her,” she joked — and all she had to do to get in shape for her role as a professional wrestler in GLOW. Her performance on the show earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy TV series.

After reviewing an Instagram video in which she’s seen doing a pull-up with a 25 lbs. weight attached to her waist, she explained that it took her five years to build up the strength to be able to pull off that move.

“I’ve been training with my trainer for seven or eight years,” she told Seacrest. “So I decided to up the ante and wanted to get really strong.”

When it comes to practicing the wrestling moves, she explained, “I think it’s mostly about safety … You clear your head and just go for it. There’s no doing a wrestling move a little bit and stopping.”

GLOW (a.k.a. Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) is Netflix’s original series about women’s wrestling in 1985 Los Angeles. It premiered in June 2017 to rave reviews.

That December, Brie revealed to PEOPLE that the casting process was an uphill battle — the production team was looking for “someone more unknown” for the lead role of Ruth Wilder, an out-of-work actress who throws herself in with a group of misfits in hopes that wrestling would lead to career redemption.

“I just beat them down,” said Brie of eventually landing the role. “They tried to make me jump through hoops, and I was happy to jump through those hoops. Give me more hoops!”

In the end, the producers realized they had their star. “They said, ‘You were becoming the character the more you were coming in, the more you were determined to get it,’ ” she recalled.

And of course, the series also gave Brie the opportunity to flex some serious muscle.

“In my adolescence, I didn’t have an athletic bone in my body,” she admitted. “But the last six years, I have been working with a personal trainer.”

When it came to training for the show’s acrobatics, Brie and her costars focused on strength-building instead of body image, which she said was “incredibly empowering.”