"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," Alison Brie said while also sharing why "it might take a minute" if a film were to happen

Alison Brie on Why She Supports — But Is a 'Little Pessimistic' About — the Idea of a GLOW Movie

Alison Brie is on the "never say never" train when it comes to a GLOW movie — but she's advising fans to be patient.

Just over a month after Netflix announced the original series' cancellation following three seasons due to the COVID-19 crisis, the actress chatted with The Playlist about a special that could wrap things up nicely. And while she's supportive of the idea, she's not counting on it anytime soon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I certainly think a movie could tie everything up," Brie, 37, told the outlet in an interview published Friday. "Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they're so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up."

However, "I'm a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that's gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID," she continued, "and I'm also part of the Community cast, who's been trying to get a movie going for six years."

"So what I'm saying is don't hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute," Brie added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom GLOW | Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Image zoom Alison Brie | Credit: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

GLOW tells the story of Ruth (Brie), an out-of-work actress who gets her last chance at stardom through female professional wrestling in 1980s Los Angeles. It follows the trials and tribulations of a diverse group of women who throw themselves into the ring — and into the spotlight. The show was an instant hit among fans and critics, earning 18 Emmy nominations and scoring three wins from the Television Academy.

In September 2019, Netflix announced that the show would be ending with season 4. That decision was amended amid the coronavirus pandemic, "which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," a Netflix spokesperson said in part in a statement last month.

Co-creators Flahive and Mensch also addressed the show's cancellation, saying in a joint statement, "COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW. We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone."

"There's a lot of s----- things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now," they added in part. "But it still sucks that we don't get to see these 15 women in a frame together again. We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job."

Image zoom Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie in GLOW | Credit: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

RELATED VIDEO: Alison Brie on How Playing a Wrestler in GLOW Makes Her Feel Physically Strong

Talking about the show's cancellation on The Playlist, Brie said: "It's definitely a bummer. I'm going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we're so lucky. We're lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out."

Maron, who played director Sam Sylvia, has also come out in support of a film to give the series a solid ending.

"Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie," he said in an Instagram Live session on Oct. 6. "Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish the story in a movie, right? Then it's all fine. That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out."