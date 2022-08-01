Alison Brie Confirms Community Movie 'Talks' Are in Progress: 'Wheels Are Turning'

"You know what, I'll say it. There's been movement," Brie, 39, said on The Wrap's UnWrapped podcast. "There's been some talks. People are talking and certain things — wheels are turning. I said it!"

"I'm setting aside all the money to make [the movie] happen," McHale joked in a June chat with Comicbook. "Before, when I'd answer the question [of if a Community movie is possible], I'd be like, 'Maybe, I have no idea.' But now, with its success on the streamers during the pandemic, the interest has returned. I would say it's more likely than it was before, definitely, but it's like building an aircraft carrier."