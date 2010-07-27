Ali's Bachelorette Blog: Facing the Guys at Men Tell All

Each week, Ali Fedotowsky is sharing her thoughts about new episodes of The Bachelorette. After getting heartbreaking news in Tahiti and then handing out roses to Roberto and Chris last week, Ali reflects on Justin, Frank and facing the eliminated guys on Monday’s Men Tell All:

Hi everyone! ?

I want to start off by saying it was so great to see all the guys at the Men Tell All special. It is such a strange thing to say goodbye to someone on the show and then all of a sudden they are no longer a part of your life. Seeing everyone again made me feel so good. It validated that everything we had gone though together was real.

I’m glad that some of the guys realized that what Frank did was wrong and slightly selfish. That says a lot about my guys, because they are friends with Frank and it takes strength to call a friend out when they are wrong. In the end, I think we are all on the same page. Frank is a good guy who made some poor choices to stay on the show.

Watching what Kirk had to say during Men Tell All was really touching. After the guys leave during the show, I don’t really have time to reflect on how they must be feeling since I have to focus on the guys I have left. Therefore, it was hard to see how hurt Kirk felt after he left the show. I have so much respect for Kirk and I really hope he find an amazing woman to share his life with.

I am surprised that Justin didn’t show up. Honestly, I think this was his opportunity to finally explain himself after thinking about what happened. If I were Justin, I would have come to the Men Tell All in a spandex “Rated-R” suit and really played up the whole wrestler/villain thing. At the very least, that could have entertained us, plus given him what he always wanted – publicity. Ha ha ha! It was also interesting to hear Jessie talk about how everything came to her attention regarding the Justin thing. I never really knew how this all came about. Such a small world.

Some other random thoughts on the guys…

Kasey should make a CD! I’d buy it! Pure entertainment! Also, Kasey mentioned after the taping that he has a second tattoo. I didn’t dare ask where it was.

Chris N. talked so much! Who is that guy?! Ha ha. That was the funny, outgoing side of him that I never got to see. It is so great that he was able to express himself during Men Tell All.

In general, the Men Tell All was such a great night. I always knew I had a great group of guys, but seeing them all again just reaffirmed how great they really are.

And finally, can you believe that next week is the finale?!?! I cannot even begin to explain how excited I am that all of this is wrapping up. I know there have been a lot of questions out there about whether I am single or whether I am happily engaged. All those questions will finally be answered next week!

Until my future is finally revealed …

xo, Ali Fedotowsky