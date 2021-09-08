"It was full of joy," Disney Channel alum Garrett Clayton tells PEOPLE of his special day

Garrett Clayton received some help from his King Cobra costar Alicia Silverstone at his wedding to his boyfriend of 10 years, Blake Knight.

The actress, 44, served as the officiant at the couple's outdoor, garden party-themed wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday and "she rocked it," Clayton, 30, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

Knight, 34, says Silverstone took the job "seriously."

"She really went out of her way to make sure that everything was a reflection of our relationship and had a lot of humor," Knight continues. "It was pretty special and she did a really great job."

garrett clayton and blake knight wedding Credit: Kelly Balch Photo & team Blake Eiermann, Faye Gedik, and Hannah Bixel

Clayton also enlisted famous friends such as Good Trouble star Emma Hunton, actress Lana McKissack and Hamilton vet Mathenee Treco to perform at the ceremony, which also featured instrumentals from OC Strings.

"I felt lucky that I have such wonderful friends who support me and love me and wanted to be a part of that day," Clayton says. "They all found ways to make sure that they were there and showed up and did an amazing job."

The couple — who both wore custom Zenga tuxes styled by Gabriel Langenbrunner on their big day — wrote their own vows, and couldn't help but tear up while reading them. "I was crying while I was writing my vows," screenwriter Knight says. "So I was like, 'Oh, this is not going to be good.'"

garrett clayton and blake knight wedding Credit: Kelly Balch Photo & team Blake Eiermann, Faye Gedik, and Hannah Bixel

Clayton thought he'd begin crying when he mentioned his and Knight's late dog, but "literally from the top of it, I was bawling," the Teen Beach Movie star says. "I started sobbing."

Once Clayton and Knight were officially married, they celebrated on the expansive lawn at the private residence owned by the Disney family. Guests could play lawn games like croquet, bocce ball and giant Jenga and sip on three custom cocktails — a mint julep, an Aperol spritz and an Aviation. Grub Gals Catering provided a picnic-style meal for the 160 guests, Coolhaus ice cream provided a frozen treat on the hot day and House of Gluten's Hannah Ziskin baked a tiered cake that included carrot cake, peach bourbon and strawberry cream flavors.

garrett clayton and blake knight wedding Credit: Kelly Balch Photo & team Blake Eiermann, Faye Gedik, and Hannah Bixel

The cake cutting took place at a Snow White-inspired wishing well — which Clayton and Knight dressed up with flowers from Commerce Flowers, Inc. — where they placed three wishing jars for loved ones to write messages for the pair's one-, five- and 25-year anniversaries.

"I'm really looking forward to the 60 percent earnest sweet messages and then the other 40 percent of our friends being like, 'You smell,'" Disney Channel alum Clayton says.

Kelly Balch Photography took photos and video of the special day and live wedding painter Stephanie Torregrossa Gaffney captured the affair as it unfolded. "We'll have that for the rest of our lives, so that'll be really special," Knight says.

Clayton also pulled off a surprise for Knight at the end of the day: a performance to Abba's "Super Trouper" with help from Hunton, 30, and Mia Criss, who attended the wedding with her husband, Glee star Darren Criss.

garrett clayton and blake knight wedding Credit: Kelly Balch Photo & team Blake Eiermann, Faye Gedik, and Hannah Bixel

"We made the recording, had full costumes and choreography," Clayton says. "That's Blake's favorite number and he's always wanted to do it, but he's too scared to dance in front of people."

"So they danced for me," Knight says. "It was pretty fantastic."

Clayton calls his favorite part of the day the merging of his and Knight's families. "The blending of our worlds fully and wholly really felt like my favorite part," he says. "Everyone got along, everyone had an amazing energy and made the day. It was full of joy."

Knight reiterates, "There was a lot of love in the air."

But after being together for a decade and getting engaged in 2018, married life doesn't feel that different for the newlyweds.