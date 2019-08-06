Alicia Silverstone Joins Netflix's Reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business — and they officially have their first client!

Alicia Silverstone has joined the cast of upcoming Netflix adaption of The Baby-Sitters Club.

Silverstone will play Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein.

Silverstone and Feuerstein are the first cast members confirmed to star in the upcoming series.

In February, Netflix announced plans for a 10-episode television adaption of Ann M. Martin’s worldwide best-selling book franchise.

The family-friendly dramedy will follow original characters Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey as they run their local babysitting service while navigating the complicated world of early adolescence.

“The themes of The Baby-Sitters Club ​still resonate 30 years after the original book series was released, and there has never been a more opportune time to tell an aspirational story about empowering young female entrepreneurs,” said Melissa Cobb, vice president of kids and family at Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Together with Ann M. Martin and the team at Walden Media, our ambition is to contemporize the storylines and adventures of this iconic group of girlfriends to reflect modern-day issues.”

The Baby-Sitters Club was first introduced as a novel in 1986, with Martin going on to wrote more than 35 books until other authors took over. To date, the series has over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories, with more than 180 million copies sold.

The books were previously adapted in 1990 for a one-season run on HBO, with syndication on Nickelodeon and Disney Chanel. It was later turned into a film starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Larisa Oleynik and Schuyler Fisk.