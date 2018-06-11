Alicia Silverstone Reprises Clueless Role While Channeling Iggy Azalea on Lip Sync Battle

Did you think Alicia Silverstone would appear on Lip Sync Battle and not revisit her most famous role? AS IF!

The actress, 41, dons a yellow plaid pleated skirt and matching jacket — just as she once did for her star turn as Cher in 1995’s Clueless — as she performs to “Fancy” by Iggy Azalea in the exclusive clip above. (Appropriately, Azalea’s music video for the song paid homage to Silverstone’s performance in the classing movie.)

And don’t miss the dancer dressed as Cher’s BFF, Dionne, in the background.

Paramount

Everett

LSB cohost Chrissy Teigen’s reaction to Silverstone’s performance is priceless (and, let’s be honest, pretty much exactly what we’re feeling right now). “This is amazing! I had no idea how badly I needed to see that,” she gushes.

In the episode, airing Thursday, Silverstone will battle her American Woman costar, Mena Suvari.

American Woman airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Paramount Network, followed by Lip Sync Battle at 10:30 p.m.