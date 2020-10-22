Alicia Keys, America Ferrera and Kerry Washington to Host Every Vote Counts Special on CBS

The televised and livestreamed special aims to inspire Americans to cast their vote in the upcoming presidential election

Celebrities are coming together help get out the vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The special, co-produced by Ryan Piers Williams, Chris Stadler, Rick Yorn, AK Worldwide, Harness, Simpson Street and Sunshine Sachs, will feature musical performances from Keys, Dan + Shay, Offset and Shawn Mendes.

"I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Every Vote Counts’ so that we can amplify voters' voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process," Washington, 43, said in a statement. "For our democracy to work, every American's voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls."

In addition to a star-studded lineup, the special will also include interviews with everyday voters, as well as speakers sharing incontrovertible information on how to vote and allaying concerns about voting amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am honored to join my co-hosts in bringing together all of these amazing artists, musicians, community leaders and American voters to celebrate our democracy," Ferrera, 36, said in a statement of her own. "Our right to vote has never been more precious or vital. This celebration is an opportunity to uplift our country and to inspire one another to joyfully act on our most fundamental right and responsibility as Americans. Our vote is our voice. And 'Every Vote Counts.' "

The nonpartisan special was created as an appeal to Americans to cast their vote in the 2020 presidential election and aims to encourage viewers to rally their family and friends to head to the polls.