Roseanne's Onscreen Daughter Alicia Goranson Is 'Devastated' Show Was Canceled, Denounces Racism

Roseanne‘s Alicia Goranson is sharing her shock after the ABC show was canceled following racist comments made by star Roseanne Barr on Monday night.

The actress — who starred in the original run of the show and in the 2018 reprisal as Barr’s onscreen daughter Becky — shared Wednesday that she was heartbroken by the cancellation of the show.

“Devastated by the cancellation of @RoseanneOnABC,” Goranson, 43, tweeted in a screenshot taken by Deadline. “But more devastating are the effects of hate speech and racism on individuals and society. Thank you for your support. And, in the spirit of our amazing crew, spread love not hate!”

ABC pulled the plug on the sitcom on Tuesday one day after the show’s star tweeted a since-deleted attack on Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Barack Obama during his administration.

Alicia Goranson and Roseanne Barr on the ABC sitcom Roseanne Adam Rose/ABC via Getty

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

The comedian went on a destructive Twitter-spree on Tuesday night, retweeting people who supported her, only to backtrack and tweet that they should not defend her.

Barr attributed her racist Twitter spree to her use of sleep medication Ambien.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people, and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr tweeted.

Roseanne Barr Vera Anderson/WireImage

“She’s in deep darkness and is very remorseful,” a source told PEOPLE. “Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful. They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”

Alicia Goranson Lorenzo Bevilaqua via Getty

Sara Gilbert, 43, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, also reacted on Twitter, saying that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed with her actions to say the least.”

Barr replied, “Wow! unreal.”

Wow! unreal. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Michael Fishman, who played Barr’s son D.J. during the show’s original run and its 2018 reboot, tweeted that he was “devastated” by the show getting canceled and denounced his TV mom’s remarks.

“Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness,” he wrote. “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Fishman added, “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

In response to a fan’s tweet defending Barr and criticizing her costars for turning their backs, the outspoken Donald Trump supporter said, “I feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day.”

Barr also placed blame for the cancellation on Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the sitcom who announced on social media that she would “not be returning” to Roseanne following the first tweet about Jarrett.

“Her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show,” Barr said in response to a fan’s tweet.