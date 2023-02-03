'Alias' Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner

Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle!

On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram.

"Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?"

Shortly after, Dungey's friend and former Alias costar Jennifer Garner left a sweet, congratulatory note in the comments section.

"Congratulations, @realmerrindungey @thekevinryder!!!!" the Golden Globe winner, 50, wrote. "This makes me SO HAPPY!! Merrin, I'm so happy for your amazing girls, too."

Jennifer Garner and Merrin Dungey. Merrin Dungey/instagram

Dungey and Garner starred on Alias together from 2001 to 2006. Dungey appeared as a series regular in the first two seasons as Francie Calfo, the best friend of Garner's secret agent leading lady Sidney Bristow.

She also played Allison Doren, Francie's assassin doppelgänger who posed as Sidney's pal to get close to her, becoming affectionately known by fans as "Evil Francie."

Garner previously told The Hollywood Reporter "sign me up" when asked in 2021 about reviving the ABC action series.

Dungey also paid tribute to her friendship with Garner in 2021, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alias with their costars. "20 years. What a wonderful experience with friends I'll treasure for life," she wrote at the time.

Norman Jean Roy/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In addition to Garner, Dungey — who is also known for her roles on The King of Queens, Malcolm in the Middle and Shining Vale — was met with more congratulatory comments from friends, costars and industry peers.

"Yasssssss! Congratulations," Octavia Spencer wrote, as Heidi Gardner added, "YES!!!!!"

"Merrin! LOVE YOUR LOVE!!!!!" commented Rachael Harris.

"WOOOHOOO!!!" raved Helen Hunt, and Daniel Franzese added, "Oh wowowowowow"

Other messages came from Samantha Ronson, June Diane Raphael, Robin Thede, Sara Rue, Lisa Ann Walter, Retta, Meredith Salenger, Emily VanCamp, Leslie Ann Warren, and Ever Carradine.

Dungey and Ryder have been together since August 2021. On their first anniversary, Dungey celebrated by sharing a sweet video of their photos together from the last year, set to "Love Never Felt So Good" by Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

The actress was previously married to Matthew Drake from 2007 to 2021, and they share two daughters.