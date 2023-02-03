'Alias' Star Merrin Dungey Is Engaged! See Her Ring — and Sweet Message from Costar Jennifer Garner

"This makes me SO HAPPY!!" Jennifer Garner wrote to her former Alias costar Merrin Dungey after she announced her engagement to Kevin Ryder on Wednesday

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 06:15 PM
Merrin Dungey Engaged to Kevin Ryder
Merrin Dungey and Kevin Ryder. Photo: Merrin Dungey/instagram

Merrin Dungey is heading down the aisle!

On Wednesday, the Alias actress announced her engagement to Los Angeles radio host Kevin Ryder, sharing a photo of her pink stone engagement ring on Instagram.

"Looks like we're gonna Ryder die," Dungey, 51, captioned the announcement, to which Ryder responded, "WHO'S LUCKIER THAN ME?"

Shortly after, Dungey's friend and former Alias costar Jennifer Garner left a sweet, congratulatory note in the comments section.

"Congratulations, @realmerrindungey @thekevinryder!!!!" the Golden Globe winner, 50, wrote. "This makes me SO HAPPY!! Merrin, I'm so happy for your amazing girls, too."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> and Merrin Dungey
Jennifer Garner and Merrin Dungey. Merrin Dungey/instagram

Dungey and Garner starred on Alias together from 2001 to 2006. Dungey appeared as a series regular in the first two seasons as Francie Calfo, the best friend of Garner's secret agent leading lady Sidney Bristow.

She also played Allison Doren, Francie's assassin doppelgänger who posed as Sidney's pal to get close to her, becoming affectionately known by fans as "Evil Francie."

Garner previously told The Hollywood Reporter "sign me up" when asked in 2021 about reviving the ABC action series.

Dungey also paid tribute to her friendship with Garner in 2021, while celebrating the 20th anniversary of Alias with their costars. "20 years. What a wonderful experience with friends I'll treasure for life," she wrote at the time.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/jennifer-garner" data-inlink="true">Jennifer Garner</a> and Merrin Dungey, Alias
Norman Jean Roy/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

In addition to Garner, Dungey — who is also known for her roles on The King of Queens, Malcolm in the Middle and Shining Vale — was met with more congratulatory comments from friends, costars and industry peers.

"Yasssssss! Congratulations," Octavia Spencer wrote, as Heidi Gardner added, "YES!!!!!"

"Merrin! LOVE YOUR LOVE!!!!!" commented Rachael Harris.

"WOOOHOOO!!!" raved Helen Hunt, and Daniel Franzese added, "Oh wowowowowow"

Other messages came from Samantha Ronson, June Diane Raphael, Robin Thede, Sara Rue, Lisa Ann Walter, Retta, Meredith Salenger, Emily VanCamp, Leslie Ann Warren, and Ever Carradine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dungey and Ryder have been together since August 2021. On their first anniversary, Dungey celebrated by sharing a sweet video of their photos together from the last year, set to "Love Never Felt So Good" by Michael Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

The actress was previously married to Matthew Drake from 2007 to 2021, and they share two daughters.

Related Articles
Caitlin McHugh Stamos and John Stamos pose at the opening night of the new musical "Some Like It Hot!" on Broadway at The Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City.
John Stamos and Wife Caitlin Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Beautiful Life We Have Together'
Michael and Ashley
Ashley Darby Says She Can't Get Alimony in Michael Darby Divorce: 'It Didn't Work Out in My Favor'
Kailyn Lowry
Kailyn Lowry Wants to Be 'Recognized for Something Other Than 'Teen Mom' ' as She Builds Podcast Empire
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' 's Isabel Admits She Was 'Very Nervous' Learning Gabe Is Trans — but They Built a 'Connection'
Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens attend the 2021 AFI Fest
Vanessa Hudgens Is Engaged to Professional Baseball Player Cole Tucker
Chloe Cherry
'Euphoria' 's Chloe Cherry Facing Theft Charge for Allegedly Stealing $28 Blouse
Susan Lucci Starts To Cry When Asked If She Was Dating After The Death Of Her Husband on Good Day New York
Susan Lucci Tearfully Remembers Late Husband as She Admits She's 'Not Ready' to Start Dating Yet
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source
Amanda McClements , Alexander Marquardt
CNN's Alex Marquardt Weds Amanda McClements in 'Dreamy' Mallorca Wedding: 'A Magical Joyous Moment'
JESSE PALMER
Jesse Palmer Defends 'The Bachelor''s 'Authenticity' Against 'Love Is Blind', Other Dating Shows: It 'Was First'
Clare Crawley Wedding
'The Bachelorette' 's Clare Crawley Marries Ryan Dawkins: 'The Happiest Day of My Life!'
john miller; jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have a 'Special' Bond: 'She Has a Lot of Fun with Him' (Source)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: (L-R) Sophia Rose Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone, Scarlet Rose Stallone and Sistine Stallone attend A Sense Of Home's First Ever Annual Gala - The Backyard Bowl at a Private Residence on November 01, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for A Sense of Home)
Sylvester Stallone's Reality Show 'The Family Stallone' to Premiere This Spring — See the Promo!
Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Harrison Ford Says '1923' Costar Helen Mirren Is 'Still Sexy' at 77: She's 'Remarkable'
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Jen Shah's 'RHOSLC' Costars Claim She Asked Them for Money to Pay Legal Fees amid Court Battle
Vanessa Lachey
Vanessa Lachey Reveals the 'Interesting' Lesson That 'Love Is Blind' Has Taught Her About Marriage