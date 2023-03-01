Ali Wong Says She's 'Best Friends' with Ex-Husband as She Opens Up About 'Unconventional' Divorce

Ali Wong's divorce didn't stop her from being best friends with her ex-husband.

The Always Be My Maybe star and Justin Hakuta, a successful tech entrepreneur, divorced after eight years of marriage in April 2022.

Nearly a year later, Wong said their bond is as strong as ever.

"We're really, really close; we're best friends," she told The Hollywood Reporter in a feature published on Wednesday. "We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."

The exes, who had enjoyed a game of pickleball on the day of her chat with THR, will also be traveling together as Hakuta is set to join Wong on tour this summer as she delivers new jokes about her life after divorce. Their daughters Mari Hakuta, born 2015, and Nikki Hakuta, born 2017, will also venture out with them.

"I'm still workshopping it, but the bones are there and it came to me very fast," said Wong. "This is the first hour I'm doing since I started where I'm single. I think we're going to call it the Single Lady tour."

Wong also addressed speculation that her Netflix special Don Wong uncovered issues in her marriage. In the comedy show, which debuted before she and Hakuta announced their divorce, she made several jokes about their marriage and how she's envious of single people as she "too, was once free" but "like an idiot, I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison. And now I'm in monogamy jail and I don't know how to get out."

"I can't help that. Not really," Wong told THR of rumors that there were parallels between her work and personal life.

Also in the feature, she confessed that she was surprised by the amount of attention her divorce news got.

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother's reaction," said Wong.

"I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, 'Can you just wait until I die?' She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she's 82, what do I expect? She hasn't had her period in 40 years. She's in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f------ hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.

"But then, what was kind of cool about the announcement was that she didn't have to tell any of her friends," added the comedian. "All of them found out because it made it to a bunch of the Chinese and Vietnamese newspapers — I still can't believe why on earth they would be interested in me — and they all called her. She died a million deaths in one day and then woke up the next day and was like, 'I survived.' She still sees Justin a ton."

The comedian and Hakuta first met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, and later tied the knot in San Francisco on Nov. 27, 2014.

Wong's rep confirmed the split with PEOPLE last April and a source added at the time, "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly."