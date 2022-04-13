Over the years, the Always Be My Maybe star has made countless references to Justin Hakuta in her stand-up comedy shows

What Ali Wong Said About Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta and Marriage in Her Comedy Before Split

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta are divorcing after eight years of marriage.

Wong's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple.

The comedian and Hakuta first met at a friend's wedding reception in 2010, and later tied the knot in San Franciso on Nov. 27, 2014. They eventually welcomed two children together, daughters Mari Hakuta, born 2015, and Nikki Hakuta, born 2017.

In her most recent Netflix special, Don Wong, she makes several jokes about their marriage and how she's envious of single people as she "too, was once free" but "like an idiot, I asked this dude to ask me to go to prison. And now I'm in monogamy jail and I don't know how to get out."

Read ahead for more pointed jokes she's made about her marriage.

Ali Wong: Don Wong (2022)

During her special, Wong joked that she thinks about cheating on her husband "every five minutes." She added that she hasn't done it –– " yet" –– "because no worthy opportunity has presented itself."

Wong also talked about how, now that she is married and has two children, she questions when she pressured her then-boyfriend to marry her.

She then went on to joke that she only got married because her comedic career was "uncertain" so she "trapped" Hakuta. She then quipped that now that she has made it on her own, she just wants to "be on my own."

Wong also addressed infidelity throughout her stand-up routine, saying that as much as she would "love to cheat" on her husband, she can't "afford to get a divorce." "I need my husband way more than he needs me," she said.

Towards the end of her special, Wong talked about how her husband is very much her type. "I like dudes who look as close to Keanu Reeves as possible," she said making reference to her Always Be My Maybe costar.

She then bragged about her husband's intelligence, noting, how Hakuta went to Carnegie Mellon, Harvard Business School, and was a Fulbright scholar. "He was smart enough to choose me, to invest in me," she said, joking, "He bought low."

Wong also joked that her husband "doesn't give a s---" about what she says during her stand-up routines because he's "he's too busy living the life I wanted for myself," including living in the house she paid for and telling time on the Rolex watch she bought for him.

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (2018)

During her Hard Knock Wife special, Wong joked about making more money than her husband "by a long shot." She added that her mom "is very concerned" since she thinks her husband is going to leave her "out of intimidation." However, she explained to her mom that the only kind of man who would leave a woman for making more than him is one who "doesn't like free money."

Wong then talked about how Hakuta's family had her sign a prenup before her wedding, joking that if they ever get divorced "their son is f-----."

Ali Wong: Baby Cobra (2016)

During her special, Wong recalled her first interaction with Hakuta at a wedding, noting that she thought he was out of her league. She joked that after she found out he was attending Harvard Business School, she thought, " 'I'm gonna trap his a--.' "

Wong talked about how she's a completely different person when she's not performing on stage and that she's "very domestic" with her husband. She joked that she's made his lunches every day for five years "so he'd become dependent on me."