Ali Wong And Husband Justin Hakuta Are Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

"It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source tells PEOPLE of the pair
By Joelle Goldstein and Shafiq Najib April 12, 2022 01:00 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are ending their marriage.

After eight years together, the pair have decided to divorce. "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple.

Wong's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

The comedian and actress, 39, first met Hakuta, 39, at a friend's wedding reception in 2010 and immediately hit it off. At the time, Hakuta was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School.

RELATED: Why Ali Wong Cast Keanu Reeves (as Himself!) in Netflix Rom-Com Always Be My Maybe

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

During her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra, Wong joked about how she "trapped" her husband.

"The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," she shared. " And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a--. Going to trap his a--!' And I trapped his a-- initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

After a few years of dating, the couple wed in San Franciso on November 27, 2014. The former couple later welcomed two daughters, Mari in 2015 and Nikki in 2017.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Following his father's footsteps, Hakuta — the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta, also known as Dr. Fad — is a successful entrepreneur who previously worked as a vice president of a multimillion-dollar technology company, GoodRx.

RELATED: Pregnant Ali Wong Tackles Breastfeeding, Babies & Paid Maternity Leave in New Netflix Special

In her 2019 memoir addressed to her daughters, titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, Wong revealed she signed a prenup prior to tying the knot.

As a result, the Always Be My Maybe star shared she became "more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband," CNBC reported.

"My father always praised 'the gift of fear,'" she wrote. "And that prenup scared the s--- out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career."

    `
    © Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com