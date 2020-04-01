Image zoom

Ali Wentworth has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress, 55, opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus.”

“I’ve never been sicker,” she continued, before describing some of her symptoms. “High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest.”

Sharing a photo of her lying in bed with her dog, she added, “I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.”

The news comes just after her husband, George Stephanopoulos, said on Good Morning America that Wentworth had “developed some symptoms” while explaining to viewers why he is broadcasting from his home.

“Yeah, I’m broadcasting from home right now,” Stephanopoulos, 59, said, according to the Daily Mail. “Ali has developed some symptoms so she’s upstairs resting right now.”

“But while she’s recovering, as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can here,” he said.

At the time, Stephanopoulos did not elaborate on Wentworth’s symptoms or whether she had tested for coronavirus.

Stephanopoulos joined the growing list of morning TV personalities working remotely amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

Previously, his colleague Robin Roberts announced that she would be broadcasting from a makeshift studio in her home at the advice of her doctor, who urged her — a cancer survivor who also battled a rare blood and bone marrow disease — to stay away from New York City as it has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Chief meteorologist Ginger Zee and Al Roker have also continued working from home, while anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin since returned to shoot at the Good Morning America studio following some time social distancing at home.

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-19, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been at least 206,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., with 4,576 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. now has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are now 906,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 45,790 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.