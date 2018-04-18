Ali Wentworth Jokes She's 'Lost Friends' Over How Often She and George Stephanopoulos Have Sex

After 17 years of marriage, Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos haven’t let their physical connection dwindle.

In her upcoming book Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice and Free Lemonade, the Nightcap star jokes that female friends “gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog” when they learn how often she and Stephanopoulos, 57, get it on.

“The absolute lowest moment for me is when the time arrives for the fateful question: ‘How often do you and your husband have sex?’ ” Wentworth, 53, writes. “I have lost friends with this question.”

The actress does put in work, though. “I recently started working out again because I started feeling bad that I’m the only woman he’s going to have sex with for the rest of his life,” she tells PEOPLE. “He’s perfectly fit, and I felt pity for him.”

Wentworth admits, however, that she wasn’t attracted to the Good Morning America co-host at first.

“I grew up in D.C. around politics, so this was not sexy to me,” Wentworth says. “I was more like, when does Matthew Perry get our of rehab?”

Once friends convinced her to give Stephanopoulos a chance, they were engaged within two months of dating. “Even that felt like, tick tock mister. What’s the hold up?” says the mom to daughters Harper, 12, and Elliot, 15. “I was just like, let’s get married. Let’s start our lives together.”

Stephanopoulos was all in, too. “We planned a trip to Greece and I had a ring made, and I think she knew,” he says.

Wentworth admits, “I did know! I knew that you had the ring made because you were meeting your cousin for breakfast, and he was a jeweler. I knew it was in your backpack!”

Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice and Free Lemonade is out Tuesday.