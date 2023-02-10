Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move.

When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests.

"George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials.

Dimitrios Panagos/Getty

"One of my favorite memories from that event was watching these circles of people we loved, arm-in-arm, kicking their legs up to Greek music — the director Mike Nichols next to George's grandmother next to an 8-year-old flower girl next to my college roommate."

Wentworth, 62, and Stephanopoulos, 58, fell in love after being set up by a mutual friend. "We met on a blind date, The Go Ask Ali podcast host revealed on the The Tonight Show.

"I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested…. And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.'"

Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content

Eventually, Wentworth agreed to the meet-cute, thinking that, if nothing else, a date with the former White House Communications Director would be "a good dinner party story."

Wentworth didn't even bother to shower before the date, arriving in a black suit with unshaven legs. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done," she shared. "We were engaged two months later. Married six months later."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2021, the long-time couple celebrated 20 years of marriage.