Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos Recall 'Kicking Their Legs Up to Greek Music' at 2001 Wedding

After the veteran Good Morning America co-host and the comedian exchanged vows 2001, the newlyweds hit up the dance floor with their wedding guests

By Emily Strohm
Published on February 10, 2023 02:17 PM
George Stephanopoulos
Photo: Dimitrios Panagos/Getty

Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos aren't afraid to bust a move.

When the veteran Good Morning America co-host married his comedian wife in 2001, the pair tore up the dance floor with their wedding guests.

"George and I had a traditional Greek wedding, which included Greek dancing," Wentworth tells PEOPLE exclusively of their New York City nuptials.

George Stephanopoulos
Dimitrios Panagos/Getty

"One of my favorite memories from that event was watching these circles of people we loved, arm-in-arm, kicking their legs up to Greek music — the director Mike Nichols next to George's grandmother next to an 8-year-old flower girl next to my college roommate."

Wentworth, 62, and Stephanopoulos, 58, fell in love after being set up by a mutual friend. "We met on a blind date, The Go Ask Ali podcast host revealed on the The Tonight Show.

"I had a birthday party, all girls, and everyone said, 'You know, you have to start dating, Ali.' And I said, 'You know what, I live in L.A., it's either agents or actors — I'm not interested…. And one of them said, 'You should go out with my old boyfriend, George Stephanopoulos.' And I said, 'No, thank you.'"

Ali Wentworth is a guest on "Good Morning America," Tuesday, April 24, 2018, airing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network
Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content

Eventually, Wentworth agreed to the meet-cute, thinking that, if nothing else, a date with the former White House Communications Director would be "a good dinner party story."

Wentworth didn't even bother to shower before the date, arriving in a black suit with unshaven legs. "I came in, we sat down, we both ordered the crab salad. And, I'm telling you, by the end of lunch, [it was] done," she shared. "We were engaged two months later. Married six months later."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2021, the long-time couple celebrated 20 years of marriage.

Related Articles
Howard Stern and Beth Stern attend the Tribeca Teaches benefit screening of "Silver Linings Playbook" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on November 12, 2012 in New York City
Howard Stern and Beth Stern's Relationship Timeline
Bresha Webb wedding. credit line – John and Joseph Photography
'Run the World' 's Bresha Webb Is Married! Inside Her 'Old Hollywood Glam' Wedding in Beverly Hills
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Relationship Timeline
Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter wedding
Bubba Wallace Marries Amanda Carter! Inside Their New Year's Eve Wedding in North Carolina
IN LIVING COLOR, Kelly Coffield, Tommy Davidson, Kim Wayans, David Alan Grier, Damon Wayans, Kim Coles, Jim Carrey, Keenen Ivory Wayans
'In Living Color' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Corbin Reid Exclusive Wedding Pics
'Run the World' 's Corbin Reid Marries Fiancé on New Year's Eve — In a Caribbean Castle!
Isa and Brandon Barash wedding. Credit: @nikkiryanphotography & @mccallmediamanagement
'Days of Our Lives' Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His 'Great Gatsby' -Inspired Wedding
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Robin Roberts Says She Plans on Getting Married to Longtime Partner Amber Laign in 2023
Dr. Jennifer Ashton and Tom Werner during their wedding ceremony.. Credit: Andreas & Nico
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
Tom Payne Exclusive wedding
'The Walking Dead' Star Tom Payne Marries Jennifer Åkerman (Again!) in Lavish NYC Wedding
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara Celebrates 7th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Joe Manganiello: 'Love U'
Samantha Farmer Photography is credit. Tiffany Maher Kyle
'SYTYCD' 's Tiffany Maher Marries Entrepreneur Kyle Spence in 'Elegant and Timeless' Ceremony
Taylor Lautner’s Wedding to Taylor Dome
See All the Stylish Details of Taylor Lautner's Wedding to Taylor Dome — Including Her 'Mrs' Necklace
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Thommy Ten, Amelie van Tass
'America's Got Talent' Stars Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass Get Married at Las Vegas Chapel
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Pictured: (l-r) Candiace Dillard, Chris Bassett -- (Photo by: Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'RHOP' 's Candiace Dillard-Bassett on Her 2018 Wedding: 'Midnight Fries, Sliders and My Shoes Came Off'