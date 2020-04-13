Ali Wentworth Emerges from 16 Days of Coronavirus Isolation as George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive

Ali Wentworth concluded 16 days of isolation on Monday — the same day that her husband George Stephanopoulos revealed he too has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress, 55, shared on April 1 that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was exhibiting many of the symptoms, including a high fever, body aches and a “heavy chest,” calling the illness “pure misery.”

On Monday, she shared a video of herself walking down the stairs to reunite with her family after self-isolating from them for more than two weeks. In the clip, her family claps and cheers for her as Destiny’s Child’s “Survivor” plays in the background.

“Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time,” Wentworth wrote in her caption for the video, adding, “But I am one of the lucky ones.”

“And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague,” she continued. “People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared.”

“We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people,” her caption read. “We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy) Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes…”

Earlier on Monday, Stephanopoulos — who cared for his wife while she was ill — revealed on Good Morning America that he has also tested positive for COVID-19, though he has not exhibited any symptoms.

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath,” Stephanopoulos told co-anchors Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts. “I’m feeling great.”

While Stephanopoulos said it was “no surprise” that he ended up contracting the contagious respiratory virus, he admitted that because he hadn’t been showing symptoms, he expected the test to come back negative.

However, he said that he did experience some back pain a brief diminished sense of smell several weeks ago, which could have been related to the sickness, but he didn’t think anything of it at the time.

“There was one night, several weeks ago, when I went to bed early with some lower back pain and I thought it was from a hard workout that day, and it cleared up the next morning,” he explained. “Then several days after that I had one day when I had a diminished sense of smell, but that was it for my symptoms over the last several weeks.”

Stephanopoulos had previously said on GMA that he was “feeling fine” as he took care of his wife, with whom he shares two daughters, Elliott Anastasia, 17, and Harper Andrea, 14.

The journalist was the only person in the household to enter the couple’s bedroom, where Wentworth was isolating, and said that he made sure to wipe down anything he touched and wore gloves while bringing his wife food, checking her oxygen levels and temperature.

“Usually she [Wentworth] takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we’re doing our best to take care of her,” he said at the time.

As of Monday, there are at least 571,694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide, with 23,036 deaths related to the virus.

