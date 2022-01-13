Ali Wentworth Celebrates Her Birthday with Husband George Stephanopoulos in Cute Photo: 'Do Better 2022'

Ali Wentworth celebrated her 57th birthday with an intimate snap of her and husband George Stephanopoulos

Ali Wentworth is 57!

The Go Ask Ali podcast host commemorated her birthday Wednesday with a cozy snap featuring her husband George Stephanopoulos.

In the photo, Stephanopoulos is seen wrapping his arm around his wife of 20 years, as they smile for the camera. Stephanopoulos notably rocked a pink and purple leopard-print birthday hat complete with purple garland. The birthday girl sported a sparkly tiara as she and the journalist posed in front of a fun cake.

"That's a wrap on this year's birthday," Wentworth captioned the special photo. "Now back to cleaning up dog poop, taking rapid tests, laundry and endless Zooms…."

She concluded with a final note: "Do better 2022!"

She received birthday wishes from celebrity friends like Maria Shriver who commented, "Happy happy!!" and Jennifer Grey who wrote, "happy birthday, man your dude can really rock a party hat 🥳"

Debra Messing was a fan of Wentworth's headpiece, and chimed in with, "Keep the tiara ON!"

Before commemorating her birthday, Wentworth and Stephanopoulos celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in November.

She opened up about the milestone while appearing on an episode of The Talk last month, revealing she didn't know what to get someone who "doesn't like gifts." The co-hosts intervened and gifted her a sexy Playboy bunny-inspired costume — complete with pink bunny ears and matching corset — to surprise her husband with in the bedroom.

Wentworth's own interest in the outfit worn by Reese Witherspoon's Legally Blonde character Elle Woods on Instagram inspired the gift.

"You can use that for date night," said Sheryl Underwood.

"This is a 20th-anniversary present," replied Wentworth.

"George can thank us later, too," Natalie Morales chimed in. "I love that!"

While on the daytime show, Wentworth also told a hilarious story from Stephanopoulos' birthday years before.

"I remember years ago on [George's] birthday, I surprised him by getting a hotel suite with a fire, and I had a bathrobe on and chocolate, champagne. And he showed up for 'lunch,' " Wentworth recalled using air quotes, "and then he had to go back to work."

She added, "And I called the front desk and I said, 'Listen — we only used this for an hour. You can resell this. So, can we get some kind of a deal?' And the receptionist was like, 'Mrs. Stephanopoulos, we don't charge by the hour at this hotel. You might want to try something further up in maybe Queens.' "

Wentworth opened up to PEOPLE about her and Stephanopoulos' evolving romance in 2018.

"I recently started working out again because I started feeling bad that I'm the only woman he's going to have sex with for the rest of his life," she said at the time. "He's perfectly fit, and I felt pity for him."

While she admitted he wasn't her type at first, her friends convinced her to have a change of heart and the pair got engaged within two months of dating.

"Even that felt like, tick tock mister. What's the hold up?" Wentworth recalled. "I was just like, let's get married. Let's start our lives together."

Stephanopoulos said the sentiment was mutual, adding, "We planned a trip to Greece and I had a ring made, and I think she knew."