Ali Larter Will Play Oliver Hudson's New Love Interest in ABC's Splitting Up Together

Ali Larter will star in the upcoming second season of ABC’s Splitting Up Together, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

The actress, 42, will play Paige, Martin’s (Oliver Hudson) new love interest.

The series, which is executive-produced by Ellen DeGeneres, follows the story of Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Hudson), who are learning the ins and outs of what their relationship actually means to each other while going through a divorce.

“She’s really fun,” Larter tells PEOPLE of her character. “They brought her in as a bit of a catalyst in their relationship. The two of them have a great time together, but they realize that they are very different in the way that they approach divorce. It’s so fun to work with Oliver — he cracks me up. Jenna, we’ve been doing a long scene today and my jaw hurts because she’s always doing something silly and awkward and its fun to play alongside her. It’s such a light and fun set to be on — I’m so used to being on things that are so heavy, you leave work with like a cloud over your head.”

So, for Larter, signing on was a “no brainer,” she says.

“I’ve been a fan of the show since the beginning,” she says. “I think it’s such an interesting concept because we live in a world now where I believe this could actually happen. This is a couple that didn’t work out, but they love each other so much that they need to figure out a way to make it work. By dating other people and the awkwardness that arises front that but to have this deep desire to be a great parent and to be able to stay connected is what makes it so special.”

As a working mother of two, Larter believes balancing her career and motherhood is “a joke.”

“I think we’re all doing the best we can every day,” she says. “Our weeks are so hectic I try to do as many family dinners as I can. The weekends, I really try to stay present with them. I’ve found out that if I get up and work out in the mornings, I’m a much better mother. It takes the edge off a little bit. I could enjoy my time with them more. Kids can sometimes drive you crazy so a run and a glass of wine is my recipe for success!”

Splitting up Together premieres Tuesday at 9:30 p.m ET on ABC.