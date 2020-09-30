"I don't know if it's for me," Ali Landry said of joining the Bravo franchise

Ali Landry Says She's 'Talked' to Producers About Joining RHOBH but Has No 'Expectations'

Is Ali Landry ready for her diamond?

The actress, 47, opened up about potentially joining The Real Housewives Beverly Hills during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM Radio Andy Show Jeff Lewis Live, saying that she's been in talks with executive producers.

"I talked to them like three or four different times, the executive producers," Landry said. "They said, of course they would let [me] know."

While she's been toying with the idea, Landry admitted she is a bit apprehensive.

"In my heart, I honestly don't know. I don't know if it's for me," Landry said, adding, that she does have two "really good friends on there" in reference to Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais.

"It's killing me that they're in a fight," Landry said of Kyle, 51, and Beauvais, 53.

The O.G. and new Housewife have butt heads on season 10, with Beauvais saying Kyle was the "least welcoming" to her out of all the women and "glazed over" her during conversations. Kyle accused Beauvais of not paying a $5,000 donation she pledge to her charity at the reunion. (That particular incident has since been amended as Kyle revealed earlier this month that Beauvais has since paid.)

"They genuinely do like each other, Kyle and Garcelle. I adore them both. I feel it's a big misunderstanding, and we need to start from scratch," Landry said of the drama between the women.

Lewis chimed in to say that he thinks Landry would be a good addition to the cast and an "ally" for Beauvais.

Still, Landry isn't putting too much pressure on the idea.

"We'll see," Landry said of joining the show. "I'm surrendering to the whole experience, no plans no expectations."

Landry did make an appearance on season 10 when visiting Beauvais' new home. The potential casting comes as RHOBH has lost two Housewives: Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Denise Richards.

Mellencamp Arroyave, 39, announced on Sept. 22 that after three seasons on the franchise, her contract has not been renewed. The daughter of famed musician John Mellencamp joined the cast for season 8, which premiered in 2017.

"Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost," Mellencamp Arroyave said in her announcement, "because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew. And you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without the show."

Mellencamp Arroyave continued, "That being said, I'm really looking forward to the future and being able to focus on my family, my friends, all in. I really feel like I have some exciting things ahead. And you know what? I'm pretty busy with this lil' nuggs," she said, panning the camera to 6-month-old daughter Dove.

As for Denise, the Wild Things star is leaving the Bravo franchise after two seasons. A source close to Denise, 49, told PEOPLE that the actress is looking forward to spending more quality time with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and her three daughters: Eloise, 9, Lola Rose, 15, and Sam, 16.