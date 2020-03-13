Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Says the Way Bachelor Peter Weber's Mom Treated Madison Prewett Was 'Appalling'

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno believes Peter Weber‘s mother Barbara owes Madison Prewett a “badly needed apology” following Tuesday’s dramatic The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

The Bachelorette alum, 35, opened up to PEOPLE about Barbara’s harsh reaction to her son choosing Prewett, 23, in the finale, saying “there’s no excuse” for the matriarch to criticize the couple’s relationship on live television.

“I think my overall reaction was just disappointment and frustration that Barb was putting her own feelings and thoughts on Peter, rather than letting Peter make decisions for himself,” the star, who is teaming up with Each & Every natural deodorant, told PEOPLE. “Some people are arguing that she said, ‘I just want what’s best for my son.’ Well, her son is sitting there clearly saying that he’s in love with somebody, and if she truly wants the best for him and loves him unconditionally, she needs to let him make decisions for himself.”

“That’s what trusting someone is all about. She needs to trust her son to make these decisions,” Fedotowsky-Manno continued. “Whether or not she agrees with Peter’s choice, that was not the time or place on national television for her to try to tear Madison down and make her seem like some terrible person.”

“To me, the way Barb treated her, there’s no excuse for it,” she shared. “It’s appalling quite frankly.”

While the star does “feel sorry” for Barb amid the backlash the mother has been receiving following the finale, Fedotowsky-Manno said, “I hope that she has some sort of epiphany after watching it back and can offer a so badly needed apology to Madison and her family.”

Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale saw Weber, 28, proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett decided to walk away from the show. However, the pilot broke off his short-lived engagement one month later to pursue a relationship with Prewett after realizing he still had feelings for her.

As someone who previously had to choose between contestants on The Bachelorette, Fedotowsky-Manno — who is now married to radio show host Kevin Manno — told PEOPLE that she was empathetic to Weber’s plight and understands why he went through with proposing to Sluss, 23, despite harboring affections for Prewett.

“I get that after you go through this experience, it’s so exhausting and so draining that you want anything for it to work. In his mind, Madison sent herself home. There was nothing he can say about that, so he was going to put it all in with Hannah Ann,” she shared. “I think he quickly learned after that it wasn’t gonna work and his heart was with Madison.”

“I don’t blame him for proposing,” she said of Weber, adding that she does “feel bad for Hannah Ann” after the broken engagement. “I don’t think he had bad intentions.”

However, that doesn’t mean Fedotowsky-Manno believes Weber and Prewett are able to make it in the long run.

“I don’t think it’s going to work out with him and Madison,” she told PEOPLE. “I hope Peter and Madison can make it. I truly do, because I think they’re amazing people and just an adorable couple. But at the end of the day, I think faith is a huge thing you need to be on the same page with your partner.”

“Is it possible to marry and have a happy life with someone who’s on a different page faith-wise? Absolutely it’s possible. Is it probable? Absolutely not,” she said. “The big kicker of that is when you don’t have your family behind you and you don’t have the same views in faith. I just find that nearly impossible to work out for the long haul.”

“My first advice for Peter is that he absolutely has to move out of his parent’s house,” she added. “If he hasn’t already, he has to because … I don’t think Madison’s going to want to go over there.”