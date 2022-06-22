Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Learns She Has a Half-Sister Through DNA Test: 'Biggest Blessing Ever!'

"I've always wanted a bigger family and I feel like my wish came true," the former Bachelorette star shared on Instagram

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is enjoying quality time with a family member she only recently met — the former Bachelorette star recently revealed she learned through a DNA that she has a half-sister!

Fedotowsky-Manno, 37, told the story of the unexpected "blessing" of a newly extended family in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She began by sharing that she had just spent "the absolute best few days" with her sister, Tonya, and Tonya's husband and two children: "All people that I didn't even know existed just one year ago."

She explained, "I wanted to learn more about my grandma Molly. My [daughter] Molly is named after her and she meant so much to me so I decided to do a DNA test to learn more about her."

When the results of the test came in, Fedotowsky-Manno "was so focused on learning" about her grandma, she didn't even notice that a person popped up under "Close Relative." Later on, she noticed the name, assumed it was a cousin and moved on with her day.

"It turns out that Tonya had also taken a DNA test and she got alerted to the fact that she matched with me," Fedotowsky-Manno continued. After reading that the tag could either mean that this unknown "Close Relative" was her "grandma, aunt, or half sibling," she knew she had found her half-sister.

"Crazy right?!?!" Fedotowsky-Manno said about Tonya's discovery.

Fedotowsky-Manno quipped that Tonya had Googled her name and found a "bunch of Bachelorette nonsense" before reaching out to the reality star's dad who connected them.

Gushed Fedotowsky-Manno, "It's been the biggest blessing ever!"

She added, "I took the test and never looking for a sister or expecting to find one. But oh my gosh I'm so glad I did!"

Fedotowsky-Manno also praised Tonya as being "funny, laid-back, down to earth," and added that "even if she wasn't my sibling I'd want to be her friend."

Ali Fedotowsky finds new sister Credit: Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram

In the gallery of photos shared with the caption, Fedotowsky-Manno's two kids — Molly, 5, and Riley, 4, whom she shares with husband Kevin Manno — spending time with their new cousins, aunt and uncle.

