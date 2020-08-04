Ali Fedotowsky Calls Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Switch-Up 'Awesome'

"I think that's awesome. I think that's amazing," the former Bachelorette star said during a virtual chat with Entertainment Tonight

Ali Fedotowsky supports the shake-up happening behind-the-scenes on The Bachelorette.

After it was revealed that Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley on season 16 of the hit ABC television series, Fedotowsky, 35, responded to the news with sheer excitement.

"I think that's awesome. I think that's amazing," Fedotowsky — who was the Bachelorette on season 6 back in 2010 — said during a virtual chat with Entertainment Tonight on Monday.

Fedotowky explained that during her season of the show, she knew her "top two" on the very first night: winner Roberto Martinez and Frank Neuschaefer, who ended up leaving at the final three.

"I feel like Clare, maybe if she was like, 'There is no top two, there is a top one, and I know it right now and I'm done,' she added. "I think that's so awesome, not only that she figured it out if that's the case, but I think it's awesome of the show to let that happen."

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," the source explained. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The source added that Adams — a 29-year-old contestant on Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.

"Tayshia was game and ready to go," the source said. "What remains to be seen is if more men will be brought in now to give Tayshia a full roster of suitors."

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay also spoke with ET and shared that she is "more than happy to pass the torch" to Adams, who will be the second official Bachelorette of color.

"When I stepped in as Bachelorette, I wanted to pave a way for more diversity, for more people who look like me and who didn’t look like the typical lead," the 35-year-old said. "So to see another Bachelorette of color, I’m thrilled."

"I have been fighting for inclusion, and I‘ve said before that Tayshia would be an excellent Bachelorette, so I am more than happy to pass the torch," she continued. "I am so excited to see what she’s going to do, how she will represent herself and her journey to find love."