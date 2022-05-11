Alfonso Ribeiro Doesn't Love Fans Asking Him to Do the Carlton Dance: 'Not Gonna Happen'
Alfonso Ribeiro has had enough of the Carlton Dance.
The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star, 50, told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that although he gets requests to recreate his beloved character's signature move "every day of my life if I go outside," he doesn't have a problem saying no.
"I'm a Black guy, I'm just not dancing for you. It's not gonna happen," the America's Funniest Home Videos host said to resounding applause.
The topic came up after Kimmel, 54, complemented Ribeiro's name, prompting Ribeiro to say he likes it "a lot better than Carlton."
After Kimmel jokingly promised Ribeiro he wouldn't ask him to bust a move, Ribeiro revealed he can't figure out "what's happening in their head" when fans request a dance out of the blue.
"What makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they're gonna be like 'Oh my God, I've been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character,'" Ribeiro exclaimed. "It's not — I don't get it. It's not gonna happen."
"What a strange inclination for people to have," Kimmel agreed.
Ribeiro also opened up about what fans can expect from the 32nd season of AFV, which premieres Sunday on ABC at 7 PM E.S.T. Ribeiro just finished his seventh season as host.
"If you go and you find videos online, it can take you anywhere," Ribeiro shared. "We've done all that work for you."
Ribeiro also took a moment to shout out the original AFV host Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly in January at age 65.
Ribeiro previously opened up to PEOPLE about working with Saget, saying the Full House actor "set the tone" for AFV.
Ribeiro explained, "I just simply think [because of] that thing inside [him], that made him want to make people smile and he wanted to make people happy, I think people have a special place in their heart for him."