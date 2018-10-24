Why Alfonso Ribeiro Doesn't Think Think a Fresh Prince Reboot with Will Smith Will Ever Happen

With reboot fever in full swing, there’s one sitcom that probably won’t be coming back to TV: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Stopping by PeopleTV’s Chatter on Tuesday, Alfonso Ribeiro doubled down on previous comments he made about why a revival of the beloved NBC series, which ran for six seasons from 1990-96, is highly unlikely.

“I think it’s impossible with James Avery being gone,” he said, referencing the actor who played Will Smith‘s Uncle Phil on the sitcom. (Avery died in on Dec. 31, 2013, after undergoing open-heart surgery.)

“Do we really want to see Will and Carlton in their 40s and 50s?” continued Ribeiro, 47. “I think people think they want to see that, but I don’t think people really want to see that.”

Ribeiro said Uncle Phil was “actually the most important character on the show.”

“Without him, everything that Will and Carlton did would mean nothing — it’s a bunch of kids acting stupid,” he said. “There had to be jeopardy, and the way Uncle Phil was going to handle it was the other side of making what Will and Carlton did work. Without him, there is no The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I’m sure a [reboot] could happen, but I continue to say I think it’s very unlikely.”

As for his former costar Smith, 50?

“Will ain’t coming back! Listen, you know how much money they don’t have to get Will back?” Ribeiro said with a laugh. “That’s the reality.”