Game of Thrones Star Alfie Allen Joins Season 3 of Harlots: Watch the First Teaser!

Alfie Allen is back to work after being killed off Game of Thrones, this time on the upcoming season of the Hulu Original Harlots.

Allen, whose character Theon Greyjoy was recently axed from GoT, is the newest addition to the British-American drama, which premieres its third season this summer on Hulu.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the season teaser, Allen, 32, is the new pimp in town, Isaac Pincher, whose arrival is connected to the brothel run by Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay).

The former Game of Thrones actor will be joined by Ash Hunter, who will play the other Pincher brother, Hal.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Isaac Pincher is described as “ambitious and unpredictable,” and is returning to London to co-establish a tavern that is a front for their sex-work business.

Hulu

Hulu

RELATED: Lily Allen Reveals Her Brother Alfie Made an Embarrassing Confession to Princess Diana as a Kid

Harlots, which stars Samantha Morton and Lesley Manville, is set in the backdrop of 18th century London and follows the fortunes of the Wells family. Season 3 will pick up right where season 2 left off, with Margaret (Morton) being sent to America in chains.

Liv Tyler, who also stars in the series, plays Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam, an ally to the Wells girls. Tyler joined the series in the second season as a regular.

Liv Tyler Hulu

Lesley Manville Hulu

Allen’s introduction in the Hulu series marks his first gig since his character heroically sacrificed himself to protect Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) in GOT‘s epic Battle of Winterfell. He made his final appearance in the following episode, where he was buried and commemorated by Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).

Harlots returns on July 10 on Hulu.