Alfie Allen Reveals How Game of Thrones Creators Pranked Him with Fake Script — and How It Backfired

WARNING: The following story contains spoilers from season 8 of Game of Thrones.

It turns out that Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen is not easily pranked!

The actor, who portrayed Theon Greyjoy on the HBO drama for all eight seasons, admitted to James Corden during a visit to the Late Late Show this week that creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff tried to prank him with a fake script way back in season 2.

“At the end of the season, there’s a — well, the script was given to me, and basically, I kind of give this rousing speech, if I may say so myself,” Allen, 32, explained to Corden, 40, and fellow guests David Oyelowo and RuPaul Charles.

“So at the end of this speech, Bran [Isaac Hempstead-Wright] sort of pops out from somewhere and stabs me in the chest and says, ‘This is my Winterfell, not yours,'” he continued. Fans of the show will remember that Theon pretended to kill Bran and Rickon (Art Parkinson) in order to gain power over the Stark’s castle, Winterfell.

While the pranksters were expecting Allen to be upset that his character was “killed,” the actor told Corden, 40, he had a different reaction: “And so I kind of just took it on the chin and got on with it, you know,” he said.

Eventually, the other actors realized that Weiss and Benioff’s attempt to prank Allen wasn’t really panning out.

“I think about three weeks past where I had kind of finished my shooting for that season, and people in the cast were kind of telling David and Dan — because they had given me this fake script with this kind of fake ending — that maybe you should tell him that it’s fake,” Allen said.

RELATED: Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen ‘Shocked’ at Emmy Nomination, Cast Group Chat Is ‘Going Crazy’

Corden wanted to be sure he heard the story correctly and recapped: “So they wrote a script, telling you that your character would die as a prank, and because you went, ‘Aw, okay,’ it sort of backfired.”

“I guess so, yeah, a little bit,” Allen said. “So yeah, people decided to tell them that maybe you should call him, ’cause he might be tearing his hair out, but I wasn’t, I was sunbathing.”

Allen’s character Theon, of course, didn’t get killed off so early, but went on to play a large role in the series. After betraying the Starks and getting captured by Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), Theon tries to atone for his mistakes and ends up rescuing Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) from the Boltons and sacrificing himself in the final season so that Bran survives.

Image zoom Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy HBO

RELATED: HBO Exec Says Backlash to Game of Thrones’ Final Season Has Not Affected Production on Prequel

Allen also revealed to Corden that the creators attempted to pull off a similar prank on his costar Kit Harington, who played the heroic Jon Snow.

“There was a White Walker that kind of burned all his hair off, so he was going to have to wear a bald cap for the rest of the series,” Allen said of that joke.

Allen’s work in Game of Thrones’ final season has paid off in an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor, which he said surprised him.

Image zoom Alfie Allen CBS

RELATED: Gwendoline Christie Submitted Herself for an Emmy and Game of Thrones Fans Are Impressed

“I was on out and about just doing stuff. I got a congratulations text and I just thought it was a group nomination, and I didn’t realize it was an individual one, which is crazy,” Allen previously told PEOPLE. “I’m just ecstatic really, I can’t believe this. It really surprised me, I was not expecting it at all. I’m still in shock, still happily in shock. It’s amazing.”

In total, Game of Thrones earned a record-breaking 32 nominations this year.