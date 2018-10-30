Is Alexis Ren dating Alan Bertsen?

During week six of Dancing with the Stars, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s Rookie of the Year revealed in a video package that she is “developing feelings” for her pro dancing partner.

“Alan, he’s awesome. He’s super outgoing. He’s definitely been a really good reflection for me to not take myself so seriously,” she explained on Monday’s episode.

“It’s so much fun to dance with someone that you have a connection with. It’s almost like time slows down,” said Ren, 21. “We communicate not just through our steps and our movements, but with our hearts too.”

“I am developing feelings for Alan,” she admitted. “And I didn’t see this one coming. But it happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it.”

During rehearsal, Ren addressed the “elephant in the room” when she opened up to Bersten, 24, about her feelings.

“We have chemistry,” she told him. “And so I just needed to point that out.”

Bersten’s reaction? “Sitting next to Alexis on the couch and her telling me how she feels, my emotions were all over the place. You know, it was a lot to take in.”

He too acknowledged that the duo has “really strong chemistry.”

“Alexis’ smile lights up the room,” he said of Ren. “You know, she’s funny, she’s kind, she has a huge heart. I want to be 100 percent certain before I tell her how I’m feeling. I have a lot to think about.”

After the pair’s video package played for audiences, they performed their Halloween-inspired jazz routine.

But before they received their scores (27/30) from judges, co-host Erin Andrews had a few unanswered questions for Bersten about “what is going on” with Ren.

“You know, honestly, I’m having so much fun,” shared Bersten, who said “only time will tell” about what will come of their relationship status.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.