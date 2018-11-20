Alexis Ren Met DWTS Partner Alan Bersten’s Parents — But Insists She Hasn’t Dropped the 'L' Word

She may have lost the mirrorball trophy, but Alexis Ren certainly didn’t go home from Dancing with the Stars empty-handed!

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue’s 2018 Rookie of the Year placed fourth on Monday’s Dancing With the Stars finale. But her romance with dance partner Alan Bersten — which blossomed before viewer’s eyes on this season of the hit ABC competition series — has left her with the ultimate prize.

“I feel like I won!” she told Entertainment Tonight after the show, cuddling closely with Bersten, 24.

Though it appeared Ren dropped the “L” word in a pre-tapped package that aired during the finale, she clarified to ET that she still hasn’t said it, explaining that the DWTS team had done some cleaver editing.

“They cut it! I really felt love in myself,” she said. “Honestly, I have no idea where that came from.”

Still, Ren and Bersten have hit a milestone in their relationship. Before they danced in the finale, she met his parents, who were visiting from out-of-town.

“They’re so cute!” she told the outlet of her partner’s family.

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten Alexis Ren/Instagram

Asked what his parents thought of Ren, Bersten gushed, “What can you not think of her? She’s such a sweet person and she’s so caring and it’s amazing.”

Prior to hitting the dance floor, Ren posted about Bersten on Instagram. “Let’s do this baby,” she wrote, captioning a picture of the two of them from the show. “So grateful for these memories we shared together.”

He shared a note to Instagram as well in praise of Ren, writing, “To say I’m proud of you is an understatement! @alexisren you are amazing! I’m so lucky for this whole experience! Thank you everyone.”

Radio show host Bobby Bones and dancing pro Sharna Burgess were named the season 27 champs of DWTS on Monday’s finale.