The former Pretty Wild star said that she's "happily married" to Evan Haines, but also has "a girl that I'm seeing who is also open"

Alexis Haines Is Dating Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Ex While in 'Open Marriage' with Her Husband

Alexis Haines is opening up about her romantic relationships.

In Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the former Pretty Wild star, 30, revealed that she's dating Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke's ex-girlfriend, Kris, while discussing her open marriage to husband Evan Haines.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The candid revelation came after Alexis shared photos of herself and Kris on a romantic night out and "received DMs" the next morning, presumably about her relationship status.

"I guess a lot of you haven't been around, but [I'm] married to Evan. Staying married to Evan," Alexis explained, before noting she's "happily married" and that she and her husband "don't like labels."

"But [I] have a girl that I'm seeing who is also open, who works like that," the Recovering from Reality podcast host continued. "It works like that. I like her a lot. We've been having fun."

Alexis Haines Credit: Alexis Haines/instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"We've been talking since May, but it didn't work out in May. It didn't work out in June. Didn't work out in July. Started working out in September," she said with a laugh. "But yeah, I like her a lot. She's awesome. Obviously, I'm quite infatuated with her right now."

"Hopefully that clarifies that for you guys," Alexis added, sharing that there will be a "podcast episode with Evan about our open marriage" coming out next month.

In another video, the mother-of-two — who shares daughters Harper, 8, and Dakota, 5, with Evan — said that she came out as bisexual to her oldest child three years ago, but now doesn't "have a preference towards" men outside of her relationship with her husband.

Alexis Haines Credit: Alexis Haines/instagram

"It was really important to Evan and I to raise our children to be inclusive and to be allies," explained Alexis, who said that she and Evan have also spoken to their children about their open relationship.

Later on Tuesday, Alexis spoke more about her marriage during a Q&A with fans, writing alongside a selfie with Evan, "Yes, we are very happily married and will stay married. we are soul partners above all else and love each other on the deepest level. we're committed to our relationship and our family."

When asked who she's "currently dating," Alexis replied, "her name is Kris, and it's very new. so far so good though, as she is wanting to stay open (meaning seeing other people)."

"We have an emotional connection that is strong," she shared. "I'm not worried about her other relationships."

Alexis Haines Credit: Alexis Haines/instagram

Kris was previously linked to Windham-Burke, 43. The two went Instagram official in December — the same day Windham-Burke came out as lesbian in an interview with GLAAD. At the time, Windham-Burke said that her husband, Sean Burke, had no plans to divorce as she pursued the relationship.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in April that the pair had broken up. "They were at two very different places in their lives and Kris wanted more of a commitment than Braunwyn was able to give, so it was better to part ways. They're still friendly, and each want the best for the other," the source said.