Vincent Kartheiser Files for Divorce from Alexis Bledel After 8 Years of Marriage

The couple met on the set of Mad Men in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014

By
Published on August 17, 2022 05:15 PM
Alexis Bledel, Vincent Kartheiser
Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision for the Television Academy/AP

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser are getting divorced.

The Mad Men alum filed for divorce from the former Gilmore Girls star on Wednesday, PEOPLE has confirmed via Bledel's rep and the New York's Putnam County Court, where Kartheiser filed the petition on Aug. 10.

Kartheiser's reps did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, and Bledel had no further comment at this time.

Alexis Bledel Vincent Kartheiser mad menCredit: HBO
HBO

Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, met on the Mad Men set in 2012. Kartheiser played Pete Campbell, and Bledel appeared in season 5 as Campbell's mistress Beth Dawes.

Shortly after Bledel appeared on the show in 2012, the couple were spotted kissing. They privately tied the knot in 2014.

Vincent Kartheiser
Vincent Kartheiser. Michael Kovac/Getty

Bledel and Kartheiser have kept their relationship private, rarely making public appearances together or speaking about each other in the press. The pair also avoids use of social media, so personal posts of their relationship can't be found.

Kartheiser expanded on this mindset in a conversation with Vulture. "It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," Kartheiser said in 2014. "If I share them with the world and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

Bledel and Kartheiser welcomed their first child in fall 2015, but kept the pregnancy and birth a secret, too. Their reps confirmed the baby's arrival to PEOPLE.

While the celebrity parents still haven't introduced their child to the world, Bledel's former Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson had some insight into her life as a mother.

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," Patterson told Glamour. "We're comparing notes because my son [born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other's company."

