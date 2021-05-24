Alexis Bledel finally addressed where she stands in the ongoing Team Dean vs. Jess vs. Logan debate

It's Alexis Bledel's turn to weigh in on the great debate surrounding her beloved Gilmore Girls character's love life.

Bledel, who played Rory Gilmore on the hit series opposite Lauren Graham, appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with several of her The Handmaid's Tale costars, where she was asked a number of Gilmore Girls-related questions by host Andy Cohen.

First, Cohen asked the 39-year-old Emmy winner if she thought Rory should have ended up with her first boyfriend Dean (Jared Padalecki), fan-favorite bad boy Jess (Milo Ventimiglia) or wealthy playboy Yale student Logan (Matt Czuchry).

"Jeagan?" Bledel responded, combining all three men's names. "I can't single somebody out."

gilmore girls Credit: Warner Bros./Everett Collection (4)

Although Bledel could not make a definitive choice in the ongoing Team Dean vs. Jess vs. Logan debate, both Ventimiglia, 43, and Padalecki, 38, recently showed some love to each other's characters from the beloved series.

On an early April episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Ventimiglia, who joined Gilmore Girls as Jess in season 2, revealed a handwritten note — which was taped to a framed certificate the actor got for one of his three Emmy Award nominations for This Is Us — reading "I [heart] DEAN 4 EVER" in reference to Padalecki's character, who debuted in the first season of the show in 2000.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if the note being taped to the Emmy certificate was "rubbing it in" Padalecki's face, Ventimiglia responded, "Not at all, Jared and I are really good friends."

milo Ventimiglia Milo Ventimiglia | Credit: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Milo Ventimiglia, Jared Padalecki, gilmore girls Milo Ventimiglia as Jess (L) and Jared Padalecki as Dean on Gilmore Girls | Credit: Warner Bros. (2)

Two days later, Padalecki doubled down by sharing a hilarious photo on Instagram of himself holding an "I [heart] JESS 4EVER" sign in one hand and a trophy reading "BEST BODY" in the other.

"Ohmigod @miloanthonyventimiglia our offices are SO SIMILAR!! Little bit of @michaelmuller7, little bit of @gilmoregirls homeboy love!" the Supernatural star wrote, adding, "TWINSIES (Well, I don't have an Emmy nomination, but I DO have a 'Best Body' trophy that was worth every dollar @genpadalecki paid for it on Hollywood & Vine)."

"Miss ya brother. Couldn't be more proud of ya. @jimmyfallon @towwn," Padalecki concluded.

Ventimiglia expressed his appreciation for the fun post in a comment, writing, "I f------ love you bro" and tagged his pal.

Jared Padalecki Jared Padalecki | Credit: Jared Padalecki/Instagram

Jess, Dean and Logan all appeared throughout the series, which ran for seven seasons until its finale in 2007. They also reunited with the rest of the cast for the 2016 Netflix miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The sequel series ended with a massive cliffhanger, with Rory revealing she is pregnant — and sparking a whole new debate over the identity of the father.