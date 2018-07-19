RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Reveals How Her Children Are Coping with Her Divorce

As Alexis Bellino and her husband Jim navigate life amid their divorce, the parents of three are prioritizing what matters most to them: their children.

“During this divorce process, I’ve realized what’s important and what has not ever been. My kids are on cloud nine right now because they are getting top ramen for the first time EVER tonight. I usually cook a four course meal, and limit all junk food like top ramen and sweets, but right now is ‘grace period survival mode,’ ” Alexis, 41, captioned an Instagram photo, first reported by Bravo, of her three children — son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna — at the dinner table eating ramen.



“Right now we eat on paper plates and just survive. Jim and I are juggling the kids every two days in our main home so that the kids don’t feel this transition so much. So when it’s my two days to have the kids then I stay here. And vice Versa. Life is in complete chaos for Jim and I,” she revealed.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum continued, “It’s so hectic trying to live out of a suitcase. I never have my s— together anymore. I’m missing a bag or pair of shoes I needed for the outfit. Or my face wash. Or a brush. But it makes my heart happy to know that these kiddos don’t feel this- they didn’t even want a four course meal tonight. They begged for top ramen today and I caved because I don’t have the energy to say no. And all I want is to see their smiles.”

“So I’ll do whatever it takes. But my highlight for the evening was when James just said ‘This is so bad for us, and I love it.’ (They pretty much get anything and everything they want right now….FYI). All three of them keep mmmmmm’ing at how good it the top ramen is. This just shows you that kids are resilient, they are so innocent, they are so wise, and they need a little of the junk once in a while….” she concluded and added the hashtags, “#thereal #imwithmykids #myhappyplace #noflowersinmyvase #survivalmode.”

After 13 years of marriage, Jim filed for divorce in June. Following his filing, the estranged couple said they are holding each other “in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents” in a joint statement.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the pair said.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” the statement continued.

“In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship,” reads the statement.

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses — no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people. And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce,” they wrote.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The statement concluded, “We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we’re grateful for how you cheers us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”

Earlier this week, Alexis admitted that she is struggling through the pain of her divorce.

“My life truly is a range of emotions that I have never experienced. I am always exhausted, never hungry, happy one minute, sad the next, excited the next, devastated the next, numb always, and then repeat,” she wrote on Instagram.

But as the reality star navigates life after divorce, Alexis, a devout Christian, is relying on her faith to carry her through this difficult time.

“All I know is that God is with me through this,” she wrote. “HE is getting me through this. I will get through this storm, this season, this extremely painful time, and I will be stronger on the other side.”