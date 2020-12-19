The engagement comes two years after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum finalized her divorce with ex-husband Jim Bellino

RHOC 's Alexis Bellino Is Engaged to Boyfriend Andy Bohn: 'I'm All Yours'

Alexis Bellino is getting married!

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 43, announced her engagement to boyfriend Andy Bohn on Friday, sharing an Instagram photo of the two kissing as she flashed an engagement ring on her finger.

"One good thing actually came out of 2020," she captioned the romantic shot. "Yes, @acbohnz. I’m all YOURS. #engaged."

The comments section quickly filled up with congratulatory messages, with fellow RHOC alum Jo De La Rosa writing, "Awwww, congratulations beautiful girl!!! I’m so freaking excited for you!!!!! 🙈💕."

"Yeahhhhhhh!!!!" Bellino's former castmate Lydia McLaughlin wrote, while Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa commented, "Congrats!!!!!"

The engagement comes two years after Bellino finalized her divorce with ex-husband Jim Bellino. The pair, who were married for 13 years, share three children: son James, 13, and 12-year-old twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

Bellino first went public with Bohn, 41, in February 2019, sharing a photo of the pair embracing in Los Angeles Rams shirts before the Super Bowl.

"Love is in the air," the reality star hashtagged the Instagram post’s caption. She called the film producer in another hashtag, "My forever."

The mother of three also clarified that while Bohn’s hand was resting on her stomach in the picture, she was not pregnant — though would be open to having a child with him.

"No I’m not preggers, he is holding my hand," she said at the time. "But we wouldn’t mind one more in the future."

Later, Bellino posted another picture of Bohn holding her in his arms.

"He is my forever," she wrote in a hashtag.

In a surprise appearance on an episode of RHOC last year, Bellino opened up about her previous marriage in a candid conversation with current Housewife Emily Simpson.