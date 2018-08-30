RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino Will Receive $16,000 a Month from Ex-Husband After Finalizing Divorce

Alexis Bellino and her now ex-husband Jim have reached a new spousal support agreement.

Jim, 56, has agreed to pay the 41-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum $6,000 per month in child support, according to divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by The Blast on Tuesday.

Together, Jim and Alexis share three children: son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna. The agreement is $2,000 for each child — while they are still under the age of 18.

Jim also has been ordered to pay Alexis $10,000 a month in spousal support beginning on Aug. 1.

In addition, Jim will take two of their California properties while Alexis will keep their mansion in San Juan Capistrano. She will also get another amount of $250,000 “upon the signing of the Judgement by both parties.”

Their split comes after 13 years of marriage. Jim initially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in June.

The former couple released a joint statement after Jim’s filing was made public.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage– but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” Jim and Alexis explained.

“We hold one another in the highest regard as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” the pair said. “Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses– no one is and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people.”

“And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time– there is no ill will or bad blood between us. We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm,” the exes continued.

Although Jim and Alexis’ divorce was mutual, the Bravo star recently admitted she was struggling with the decision.

“I don’t know who else has been through this, but I try to be strong every minute and that isn’t the REAL. I’m broken. I’m sad,” Alexis said on Instagram in July.

“All I know is that God is with me through this. HE is getting me through this,” the mother of two said.