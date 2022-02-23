Alexandra Daddario Says Her Relationship with Fiancé Andrew Form 'Feels Very Peaceful'

Alexandra Daddario is getting ready to say "I Do."

The Baywatch actress opened up to PEOPLE at the SAG Awards Ambassador dinner on Tuesday night about being named an ambassador for the Screen Actors Guild — and her recent engagement to producer Andrew Form.

"It feels so exciting," the star, 35, tells PEOPLE. "But mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

Daddario continued, "That's what it just feels. Feels like peace."

In terms of wedding planning, she admits she's "been saying all I want is to get married at the Elvis chapel in Las Vegas" but "it's hard to convince."

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form engaged Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form | Credit: Alexandra Daddario/ instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement in December after the actress seemingly celebrated the news with a heartfelt tribute to Form, 52, on social media.

"The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion," Daddario wrote on Instagram alongside a photo smiling with Form at the time. "You're a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive."

The bride-to-be added, "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together."

Ahead of the SAG Awards on Sunday, Daddario says she's "excited" about getting to "celebrate actors and celebrate what I do." When she found out she would serve as an ambassador alongside Ross Butler, the actress says she was "thrilled."

"I love [The] White Lotus. I'm so happy for the nominees. I'm so happy to wear pretty dresses again — and to go out and celebrate life and what we do," she says.

Daddario also says that Form will likely not be her date for the evening because "he's working."

"He produces a show called Jack Ryan. So he is working. If he can get away — yeah, of course. He was my first invite. He's very hard working man," she says.

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple during the premiere of The White Lotus in California last summer.

"The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form," Daddario wrote alongside an Instagram photo from the event where the actress gazed at The Purge producer with a big smile.

Last May, the actress also shared a black and white photo of herself giving Form a kiss, writing, "I love you … 'and even that is an understatement.' "