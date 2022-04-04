Alexander Skarsgård Says He Was Pigeonholed in His Career for Being on 'Sexy Hunky Hot List'
Alexander Skarsgård is opening up about some of the unique challenges he has faced throughout his career.
During a new interview with The Sunday Times, the 45-year-old Swedish actor said he felt like his physical appearance kept him from landing more serious acting roles early in his career.
"I don't really know if that was the reason I wasn't getting roles," he said. "Starting out in Sweden, there was stuff about being tall and blond. But most people here are tall and blond."
"Still, after my first job, I was on a stupid 'sexy hunky hot list' and then people didn't take me seriously," he continued. "If you want characters with depth but have been labeled 'a dude who takes his shirt off,' you're not going to get those offers."
Skarsgård eventually saw his career take off after booking the HBO limited series Generation Kill. But the Northman actor said he still endured speedbumps in his career, including working on films in his native Sweden where the compensation barely covered the costs of a plane ticket back to Los Angeles.
"I was questioning why I was in the industry," he said.
Skarsgård has been named Sweden's Sexiest Man five times. When he previously addressed what it meant to be labeled as "sexy," he deemed it as "trivial."
"We are human, so of course, we are going to love that kind of title. I'm not trying to pretend I don't, but it's not that important at the end of the day," he told Mirror in 2015.
"It wouldn't do me any good if I was constantly looking at where I end up on that sexy list, or if I slipped down the list and stressed out about why that was," he continued. "One day you're popular and the next day you're not. It's trivial."
But after overcoming the early challenges in his career, Skarsgård went on to find great success as an actor. For his role in Big Little Lies, he earned an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Critics Choice Award.
He's also had major roles on other TV shows including True Blood, The Stand and Succession. As for his work in film, his growing résumé features roles in Godzilla vs. Kong, Passing, Long Shot and The Diary of a Teenage Girl.
Currently, Skarsgård is starring in The Northman opposite his Big Little Lies costar Nicole Kidman as well as Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang.
"The Northman was the first time I worked on something that was so meticulously stylized, and you almost had to see it as a dance between the camera and the actors, because the camera was constantly moving, and so were we," he recently told IndieWire of the film, premiering April 22. "If the timing was slightly off, then we'd have to go again. I've never been more tired than after those six months."