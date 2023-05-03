Alexander Skarsgård's Dating History: From Amanda Seyfried to Alexa Chung

After splitting from model Alexa Chung in 2017, Alexander Skarsgård was most recently linked to Swedish actress Tuva Novotny

By
Published on May 3, 2023 11:11 AM
Alexander Skarsgard attends the "Big Little Lies" Season 2 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 29, 2019 in New York City
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Although Alexander Skarsgård is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, he has revealed a few details about his past relationships — including his own dating advice.

"I try not to plan it out," the True Blood alum told PEOPLE at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival. "[Dating] has a tendency to get a little stiff and contrived if you work on it too hard. So, I try to be spontaneous."

Over the years, the actor has had several high-profile relationships, including with Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung. Most recently, he has been linked to Swedish actress Tuva Novotny, with whom he shares one child.

While Skarsgård rarely speaks about his relationships directly, in 2009, the Golden Globe winner did share with PEOPLE what he looks for in a partner. "A sense of humor is number one for sure," he said. "Being funny and smart is very important."

The Big Little Lies star is also not in a rush to get married or settle down.

"I'm not going to settle and say, 'Oh, you're all right — let's make a family,' " he told The Times in 2018. "I'm more romantic than that. I have friends who've done that, and they're not happy, and then they go through horrible divorces."

And while he hasn't settled down just yet, Skarsgård knows that he wants to have kids. During an interview on Netflix's Chelsea, he said that he wants to one-up his dad, Stellan Skarsgård, who is a father to eight children.

"I want to beat my dad. He had eight [kids], so I better get cracking, I guess," he joked to host Chelsea Handler.

Here's a look back at Alexander Skarsgård's dating history.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried; Alexander Skarsgard
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic ; Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

At some point between 2007 and 2010, Skarsgård briefly dated Amanda Seyfried. At the time, the Mean Girls alum was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her Mamma Mia! costar, British actor Dominic Cooper. Skarsgård had his own connection to the movie musical: His father, Stellan, played one of Seyfried's character's potential fathers.

Although it's unclear exactly when Skarsgård and Seyfried dated, it was likely during The Dropout actress' break from Cooper.

"We dated," Seyfried told Elle of Skarsgård in 2011. "He's super funny, but I was too involved with Dom."

Evan Rachel Wood

Alexander Skarsgard and Actress Evan Rachel Wood attend "A Dangerous Method" party hosted by GREY GOOSE Vodka at Soho House Pop Up Club during the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada
Alexandra Wyman/Getty

In 2009, True Blood costars Skarsgård and Evan Rachel Wood were rumored to be dating after they were seen hanging out off-set. Although neither confirmed their relationship, Wood alluded to it during a 2010 interview with E! News.

The outlet asked Wood about the many romances blossoming within the True Blood cast, including the since-split pair Joe Manganiello and Audra Marie and the showmance-turned-marriage of Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin. "God, that set is just a lovefest over there," she said. "I've even been there myself. I did date one of the cast members already."

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth (L) and Alexander Skarsgard onstage during Spike TV's Scream 2009 held at the Greek Theatre on October 17, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Skarsgård reportedly began dating his Straw Dogs costar Kate Bosworth in 2009 though the couple called it quits in 2011. Throughout 2010, the pair were often spotted out together in public looking cozy. However, they remained coy about their relationship status, with Bosworth even claiming they were just friends.

"We are very good friends," Bosworth told PEOPLE of the Swedish actor in February 2010. "He's a wonderful, wonderful man. I adore him."

Of Bosworth, Skarsgård told BlackBook magazine (per HuffPost) just weeks before news of their split broke: "Kate is such a great actress, and she's so much more than a good-looking Hollywood starlet." He added, "We were just really good friends at the time, but we shared a really special experience on that film."

The breakup was reportedly mutual, and the exes remained on good terms — they even posed for photos at Versace's Met Gala afterparty in 2018.

Elliot Page

Elliot Page, Alexander Skarsgard
Theo Wargo/Getty ; P.Lehman/Future Publishing/Getty

Skarsgård and Elliot Page costarred in the thriller-drama movie The East. The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 after director Zal Batmanglij tweeted a since-deleted photo of Skarsgård planting a kiss on Page's head.

Despite the cozy photo, Skarsgård and Page were reportedly just "close pals."

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron, Alexander Skarsgard
Jason Merritt/Getty ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Mad Max: Fury Road actress Charlize Theron was first linked to Skarsgård in 2012 after they were spotted at Soho House in West Hollywood, California, according to the New York Daily News. The pair were rumored to be involved with each other for several months after that as they worked together on the Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot. In a 2018 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Skarsgård shut down the rumors.

"It doesn't affect me. People can think whatever they want," Skarsgård said, adding that he managed to hear the gossip even though he wasn't on social media.

"It's impossible to live in a vacuum — you hear, 'Oh, I heard you're dating so-and-so.' Sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I did.' Sometimes it's, 'Never met the person but give her my number,' " he joked.

Neither Theron nor Skarsgård confirmed their romance, and they have yet to discuss it directly.

Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung, Alexander Skarsgard
John Lamparski/WireImage ; Ben Gabbe/FilmMagic

In 2015, Skarsgård was confirmed to be dating model, television presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

The pair were spotted "deep in conversation" at a Father John Misty show in New York City, and the rumors intensified after Chung was photographed with the Battleship actor at a coffee shop the following day.

While the private couple were rarely photographed together during the course of their relationship, there were a few instances that they were spotted showing affection in public.

In May 2015, they held hands on a walk through the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens before cuddling up together in the shade.

The two also never shared photos together on social media, but Chung poked fun at Skarsgård's Tarzan diet on Instagram in 2016.

Mimicking Skarsgård's intense expression on the Tarzan poster, Chung wrote, "I spent 6 months eating high protein meals 5 times a day and suffering through hefty regular workouts to prepare for this Instagram. Unclear what the other guy did."

Skarsgård and Chung were last spotted together in May 2017 at a Met Gala afterparty. They appeared to have been broken up by July 2017.

Tuva Novotny

Tuva Novotny ; Alexander Skarsgård
Andreas Rentz/Getty ; Samir Hussein/WireImage

In November 2022, Page Six reported that Skarsgård and Swedish actress Tuva Novotny had been spotted out to dinner with a friend in N.Y.C. Skarsgård and Novotny arrived holding a baby and pushing a stroller, respectively.

The pair had recently worked together on the Danish miniseries The Kingdom Exodus with director Lars von Trier. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Skarsgård would have a guest role in the long-awaited final season, in which Novotny would star.

Skarsgård confirmed the birth of his first child at the season 4 premiere of his show Succession in March 2023.

Related Articles
V.C. Andrew's DAWN Fran Drescher (Part 2: Secrets of the Morning)
First Look: Fran Drescher Adopts a Southern Drawl and Twisted Secrets Surface in Lifetime's 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn'
Tori Spelling, Eddie Cibrian
Tori Spelling Recalls Disaster Date with Eddie Cibrian Where She Got 'So Wasted' She 'Threw Up'
Teresa Giudice and her ex Joe Giudice
'RHONJ' : Teresa Prays 'Every Day' for Ex Joe's Return to the U.S. and Knows He Will 'Always Be in My Life'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Janet Jackson Night" - Lights, camera, Janet! This season's eight remaining couples return to the ballroom for a star-studded Janet Jackson Night. There will also be a double elimination as the couples battle it out to make it into next week's semifinals. The episode airs live, MONDAY, NOV. 8 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images) LEN GOODMAN; Derek Hough attends the 2022 World Choreography Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/Getty Images)
Derek Hough Calls News of Len Goodman's Bone Cancer a 'Shock' and Reveals 'DWTS' Judge's Parting Gift to Him
CHICAGO FIRE -- Season: 10 -- Pictured: Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC) CHICAGO FIRE -- Season: 10 -- Pictured: Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey -- (Photo by: Art Streiber/NBC)
'Chicago Fire' : Taylor Kinney Not Returning for Season 11 Finale, but Jesse Spencer Will Appear
Francesca Farago, Jesse Sulli
'Too Hot to Handle' and 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Engaged: 'The Most Magical Night Ever'
Minka Kelly's Parents - Rick Dufay, Maureen Kelly
All About Minka Kelly's Parents Maureen Kelly and Rick Dufay
Natasha Lyonne is seen on May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, California WRITERS STRIKE
Natasha Lyonne, Rob Lowe and More Stand in Solidarity with the Writers' Strike
Tish Cyrus Announces Engagement to Dominic Purcell: 'A Thousand Times…. YES'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn4AU1PFvg/?hl=en. Tish Cyrus/Instagram
Who Is Tish Cyrus's Fiancé? All About 'Prison Break' Star Dominic Purcell
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1731 -- Pictured: Pete Davidson, Colin Jost during "Weekend Update" in Studio 8H on Saturday, November 18, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Hosting Debut Canceled as Sketch Show Shuts Down amid Writers' Strike
Pete Davidson with his mother Amy Waters ; Pete Davidson and his father
Pete Davidson's Parents: All About His Mom Amy and Late Dad Scott
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Savannah Chrisley Admits Mom Julie Is 'Scared' in Prison — but Says 'She's Trying to Shield Us from a Lot'
LPBW's Matt Roloff Says He's 'Enjoying My Engagement and Time' with Fiancée Caryn Chandler
'LPBW' 's Matt Roloff Says He's 'Enjoying My Engagement and Time' with Fiancée Caryn Chandler
Allison Holker and Stephen Boss
Allison Holker Boss Says Returning to Dance Will Be a 'Big Step' as She Grieves 'Wonderful' Husband tWitch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to 'Step Outside' Her Comfort Zone with' AHS' Role: 'I Like to Challenge Myself'
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale”
'Dancing with the Stars' Will Return to ABC After 1 Season on Disney+