Alexander Skarsgård's Dating History: From Amanda Seyfried to Alexa Chung

Although Alexander Skarsgård is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, he has revealed a few details about his past relationships — including his own dating advice.

"I try not to plan it out," the True Blood alum told PEOPLE at the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival. "[Dating] has a tendency to get a little stiff and contrived if you work on it too hard. So, I try to be spontaneous."

Over the years, the actor has had several high-profile relationships, including with Amanda Seyfried, Kate Bosworth and Alexa Chung. Most recently, he has been linked to Swedish actress Tuva Novotny, with whom he shares one child.

While Skarsgård rarely speaks about his relationships directly, in 2009, the Golden Globe winner did share with PEOPLE what he looks for in a partner. "A sense of humor is number one for sure," he said. "Being funny and smart is very important."

The Big Little Lies star is also not in a rush to get married or settle down.

"I'm not going to settle and say, 'Oh, you're all right — let's make a family,' " he told The Times in 2018. "I'm more romantic than that. I have friends who've done that, and they're not happy, and then they go through horrible divorces."

And while he hasn't settled down just yet, Skarsgård knows that he wants to have kids. During an interview on Netflix's Chelsea, he said that he wants to one-up his dad, Stellan Skarsgård, who is a father to eight children.

"I want to beat my dad. He had eight [kids], so I better get cracking, I guess," he joked to host Chelsea Handler.

Here's a look back at Alexander Skarsgård's dating history.

Amanda Seyfried

At some point between 2007 and 2010, Skarsgård briefly dated Amanda Seyfried. At the time, the Mean Girls alum was in an on-again-off-again relationship with her Mamma Mia! costar, British actor Dominic Cooper. Skarsgård had his own connection to the movie musical: His father, Stellan, played one of Seyfried's character's potential fathers.

Although it's unclear exactly when Skarsgård and Seyfried dated, it was likely during The Dropout actress' break from Cooper.

"We dated," Seyfried told Elle of Skarsgård in 2011. "He's super funny, but I was too involved with Dom."

Evan Rachel Wood

In 2009, True Blood costars Skarsgård and Evan Rachel Wood were rumored to be dating after they were seen hanging out off-set. Although neither confirmed their relationship, Wood alluded to it during a 2010 interview with E! News.

The outlet asked Wood about the many romances blossoming within the True Blood cast, including the since-split pair Joe Manganiello and Audra Marie and the showmance-turned-marriage of Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin. "God, that set is just a lovefest over there," she said. "I've even been there myself. I did date one of the cast members already."

Kate Bosworth

Skarsgård reportedly began dating his Straw Dogs costar Kate Bosworth in 2009 though the couple called it quits in 2011. Throughout 2010, the pair were often spotted out together in public looking cozy. However, they remained coy about their relationship status, with Bosworth even claiming they were just friends.

"We are very good friends," Bosworth told PEOPLE of the Swedish actor in February 2010. "He's a wonderful, wonderful man. I adore him."

Of Bosworth, Skarsgård told BlackBook magazine (per HuffPost) just weeks before news of their split broke: "Kate is such a great actress, and she's so much more than a good-looking Hollywood starlet." He added, "We were just really good friends at the time, but we shared a really special experience on that film."

The breakup was reportedly mutual, and the exes remained on good terms — they even posed for photos at Versace's Met Gala afterparty in 2018.

Elliot Page

Skarsgård and Elliot Page costarred in the thriller-drama movie The East. The pair sparked dating rumors in 2013 after director Zal Batmanglij tweeted a since-deleted photo of Skarsgård planting a kiss on Page's head.

Despite the cozy photo, Skarsgård and Page were reportedly just "close pals."

Charlize Theron

Mad Max: Fury Road actress Charlize Theron was first linked to Skarsgård in 2012 after they were spotted at Soho House in West Hollywood, California, according to the New York Daily News. The pair were rumored to be involved with each other for several months after that as they worked together on the Seth Rogen comedy Long Shot. In a 2018 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Skarsgård shut down the rumors.

"It doesn't affect me. People can think whatever they want," Skarsgård said, adding that he managed to hear the gossip even though he wasn't on social media.

"It's impossible to live in a vacuum — you hear, 'Oh, I heard you're dating so-and-so.' Sometimes you're like, 'Yeah, I did.' Sometimes it's, 'Never met the person but give her my number,' " he joked.

Neither Theron nor Skarsgård confirmed their romance, and they have yet to discuss it directly.

Alexa Chung

In 2015, Skarsgård was confirmed to be dating model, television presenter and fashion designer Alexa Chung.

The pair were spotted "deep in conversation" at a Father John Misty show in New York City, and the rumors intensified after Chung was photographed with the Battleship actor at a coffee shop the following day.

While the private couple were rarely photographed together during the course of their relationship, there were a few instances that they were spotted showing affection in public.

In May 2015, they held hands on a walk through the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens before cuddling up together in the shade.

The two also never shared photos together on social media, but Chung poked fun at Skarsgård's Tarzan diet on Instagram in 2016.

Mimicking Skarsgård's intense expression on the Tarzan poster, Chung wrote, "I spent 6 months eating high protein meals 5 times a day and suffering through hefty regular workouts to prepare for this Instagram. Unclear what the other guy did."

Skarsgård and Chung were last spotted together in May 2017 at a Met Gala afterparty. They appeared to have been broken up by July 2017.

Tuva Novotny

In November 2022, Page Six reported that Skarsgård and Swedish actress Tuva Novotny had been spotted out to dinner with a friend in N.Y.C. Skarsgård and Novotny arrived holding a baby and pushing a stroller, respectively.

The pair had recently worked together on the Danish miniseries The Kingdom Exodus with director Lars von Trier. The Hollywood Reporter shared that Skarsgård would have a guest role in the long-awaited final season, in which Novotny would star.

Skarsgård confirmed the birth of his first child at the season 4 premiere of his show Succession in March 2023.