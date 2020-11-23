The Vikings actor made his relationship with his now-fiancée Instagram official earlier this year

Alexander Ludwig Says He's 'Luckiest Man' After Engagement to Girlfriend Lauren Dear — See the Ring!

Alexander Ludwig popped the question!

The Vikings star, 28, announced on Instagram Sunday that he proposed to girlfriend Lauren Dear. "Goldilocks and Bambi live happily ever after 😯🧑🏼❤️🦌💍 !!!" he captioned a gallery of selfies smiling alongside his new fiancée as they shared their excitement — and showcased Dear's sparkling diamond ring.

Ludwig thanked his followers for the congratulatory messages, writing on his Instagram Story that he's "the luckiest man."

"Thank you to everyone for all the amazing well wishes. Yes I am the luckiest man in the damn world to have this one by my side," the Bad Boys for Life actor said.

Ludwig — known for roles in films like The Hunger Games, Lone Survivor and Grown Ups 2 — made his relationship with Dear Instagram official earlier this year, sharing snapshots from their outings together. He previously dated his Vikings costar, Kristy Dawn Dinsmore.

On Oct. 7, he posted a sunny photo smiling with Dear while in Atlanta, writing that he "Found her ❤️" as she added in the comments section, "Found him ❤️."