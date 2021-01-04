Alexander Ludwig Elopes with Fiancée Lauren Dear in Utah: 'Life Is Too Short'

Alexander Ludwig is a married man!

On Sunday, the Vikings star, 28, announced on Instagram that he and fiancée Lauren Dear had eloped on top of a Utah mountain just one month after their engagement. Their pet dog, Yam, acted as their witness.

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything," Ludwig wrote, sharing a photo of the couple in their wedding attire at The Lodge at Blue Sky's private mountain retreat, just outside of Salt Lake City.

"We decided to elope. It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective. Life is too short And I didn't want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife," the actor continued. "Of course when things settle down we will have a proper celebration with our friends and family but for now- the love of my life, our dog yam, a yurt on a mountain top in the middle of nowhere sounded like the perfect beginning."

"This last year was filled with a lot of uncertainty and doubt but this was the easiest decision of my life," the Instagram influencer wrote. "I think we all learned in some way or another to look inside ourselves and find what truly makes us happy. Thank you to 2020 for bringing this guy into my life."

"I will love you forever @alexanderludwig. You continue to show me what life is truly about every day and how to be strong, resilient and courageous. I am a better person by your side. 👰🏻‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️," she added.

The happy couple was showered with congratulations after announcing their secret union. Ludwig's Vikings costar, Clive Standen, wrote, "You guys look just perfect together! ❤️❤️ Congratulations beautiful humans."

Another Vikings star, Kieran O'Reilly, also congratulated Ludwig and his bride. "Peace, Love & Sunshine. Congrats to you both!" the actor wrote.

Ludwig and Dear announced their engagement in late November, with the Bad Boys for Life actor sharing a gallery of selfies smiling alongside Dear as they showcased her sparkling diamond ring.

At the time, Ludwig thanked his followers for the congratulatory messages, writing on his Instagram Story that he's "the luckiest man."

"Thank you to everyone for all the amazing well wishes. Yes I am the luckiest man in the damn world to have this one by my side," The Hunger Games star said.