RHOC Alum Alexa Curtin Receives 68-Day Sentence After Pleading Guilty to Multiple Criminal Charges

Alexa Curtin, the daughter of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lynne Curtin, has been sentenced to 68 days in jail after pleading guilty to multiple criminal charges.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Curtin, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and substance paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license, vandalism and petty theft in Orange County court last week.

In addition to jail time, she was sentenced to three years of informal probation, three months in a first offender alcohol program and restitutions for damages, the outlet reported.

The former reality star — who had a warrant out for her arrest since December 2019 after failing to show up for a court hearing — had five separate criminal cases pending and was sentenced in four, with one case being thrown out, according to The Blast.

Online jail records show that Curtin was arrested on Jan. 8 and released on Jan. 26.

Given that Curtin had previously spent time in jail, she was released on time served on the same day of her sentencing hearing, The Blast reported.

A lawyer who can comment on behalf of Curtin could not be immediately located by PEOPLE.

Curtin was charged with driving under the influence in April 2018, and with possession of drug paraphernalia that February, after police found items allegedly used to smoke heroin, according to The Blast.

She was previously charged with two misdemeanors — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia — after being allegedly found with drugs in her car in June 2016.

In August 2018, Curtin spent four days in jail and was taken to court to enter a plea for the three separate criminal cases filed against her: for possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, vandalism, petty theft and driving under the influence of a drug, the outlet reported.

She reportedly pleaded not guilty to all charges and posted a $5,000 bond.

Curtin was arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of possession of Xanax and drug paraphernalia by the Irvine Police Department.

She was charged with two misdemeanor drug charges — possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance drug paraphernalia — on Jan. 16, 2019, a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney's office previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

In July 2019, Curtin was arrested on warrants related to missing court hearings and spent several days in jail. She was released after posting $65,000 bond.

A week after her release, Curtin was arrested again on Aug. 2, 2019, spending six nights behind bars before she was released on Aug. 8, 2019 after posting $10,000 bail.

Earlier this month, The Blast reported that Curtin had pleaded not guilty to all of her pending criminal charges.