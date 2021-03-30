Alex Trebek's Daughter Announces Team for Pancreatic Cancer Walk in Honor of Late Jeopardy! Host

“I’m doing this to honor my dad, to raise awareness for other families and other people struggling with the disease,” Nicky Trebek said

Nicky Trebek is honoring her late father, Alex Trebek, by raising funds and awareness for pancreatic cancer, the disease he battled prior to his death last year.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning Tuesday, Nicky, Alex's daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Elaine Trebek Kares, announced that she has created a team for the annual PurpleStride walk put on by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm doing this to honor my dad, to raise awareness for other families and other people struggling with the disease," Nicky said of her team for Los Angeles' May 1 walk, which will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicky also reflected on the last PurpleStride event Alex himself was able to attend, back in May 2019. She said it was "mind-blowing" to see how many people attended in support of her dad, who died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80.

"At that time, I think we all still thought he was going to beat it," she recalled. "It was one of those things where [we thought] he's invincible and so extraordinary in so many things that he does in life."

The walk came just months after the beloved Jeopardy! star revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a statement shared on the long-running television game show series.

Alex Trebek Image zoom Alex Trebek | Credit: Eric McCandless via Getty Images

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you. And it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy fanbase. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health," he said in March 2019.