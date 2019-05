After divorcing his first wife in 1981 following seven years together, Alex Trebek met Jean Currivan, a real estate project manager from Huntington, New York. The two crossed paths at a party in 1988; he later invited her to his home for dinner.

The prospect of dating Jeopardy!’s host, said Jean, made her “really nervous,” she told PEOPLE following their wedding in 1990. “I was afraid I’d mispronounce my own name! But Alex is really down to earth. He’s much more casual than he is on the show.”