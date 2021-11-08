Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Posts Inspiring Clip from His Final Jeopardy! Days 1 Year After His Death

Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, over a year after he was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer

Jean Trebek shared a special video to honor the one-year anniversary of husband Alex Trebek's death on Monday.

Jean, 58, posted a clip promoting the Compassion Project, an organization she and Trebek had partnered with prior to his death. Following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the beloved Jeopardy! host died on Nov. 8, 2020 at age 80.

"My beloved husband passed away one year ago… one of his final messages was that of the importance of having compassion for each other," she captioned her Instagram post. "In honor of Alex's beautiful and powerful life, please take a moment to watch this short video."

In the video, filmed during one of the TV personality's last days in the Jeopardy! studio, Trebek introduces the National Compassion Challenge, a program aimed at aiding teachers in "helping elementary students foster empathy and compassion for their classmates," he says.

"Sounds like a good idea, doesn't it?" he adds.

After the video concludes, the organization reveals that education technology company EVERFI will be providing an additional 100 elementary schools with access to the Compassion Project in honor of Trebek.

Trebek's daughter Nicky also posted a tribute to her dad on Instagram Monday, sharing a picture of a candle flame.

"I see you in the subtle," she wrote. "I miss you in the moments #dad 7/22/40 ~ 11/8/20."

Ken Jennings, a Jeopardy! champion and one of the many guest hosts who took over at the podium following Trebek's death, filmed a video in honor of the one-year anniversary.

"I miss Alex a lot," Jennings, 47, begins in the video, posted on the official Jeopardy! social media pages. "When I'm in here I feel like he's probably in the building somewhere. It's hard not to talk about him in the present tense."

He then opens up about receiving a special gift from Jean ahead of his guest-hosting stint in January.

"The first day I came in to guest host was just a few weeks after Alex passed and it was a really rough time," he said. "I got to the studio and one of the producers handed me a little box, and Alex's wife Jean had given me a pair of his cufflinks that he had worn on the show. What a lovely gesture that was from Jean — at a time that was very hard for her family, dealing with a lot of grief and a lot of challenges."

"She thought about Jeopardy! and she thought about me, a person she had never even met, and I just thought, what a lovely thing to do. She's fantastic," Jennings concluded. "My Alex Trebek cufflinks are the only cufflinks I own — they're kind of a good luck charm for me here."

Jennings and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik are currently hosting Jeopardy! through the end of 2021 while the show continues to search for a permanent host. Bialik also posted for Trebek's anniversary on Monday, sharing a message alongside an old photo of him.