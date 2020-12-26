Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Marks First Christmas After Jeopardy! Host's Death

Alex Trebek’s wife Jean is marking her first Christmas since her husband's death.

"Time is too precious to be spent on anything other than kindness. Many blessings of beauty and joy to you and all you hold dear!" she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple's daughter Emily and son Matthew.

The beloved Jeopardy! host died on Nov. 8 at age 80 after suffering from stage four pancreatic cancer.

In November, it was reported that Trebek was cremated and Jean — his wife of 30 years — was able to take his ashes home. His final resting place is listed as their Studio City, California, home, according to a copy of Trebek’s death certificate obtained by The Blast.

Days after her husband’s death, Jean shared a short message to fans, thanking them for their support during this difficult time.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she continued. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Reflecting on his decades-long relationship with Jean back in January, the television icon told PEOPLE, "I’m pretty satisfied with my life."