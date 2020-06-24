Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Stops by Home Depot in Bedazzled Hard Hat with Wife and Son

Alex Trebek stepped out for a trip to Home Depot in style!

On Tuesday, Alex, who was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last year, was spotted at the home improvement store in Los Angeles wearing a gold-colored bedazzled hard hat.

The accessory featured stars and his named spelled out in black jewels on the brim.

His wife, Jean Trebek, also sported the sparkly look with her own hard hat. Both Alex, 79, and Jean, 56, wore protective masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And joining them for the outing was the couple's son, Matthew Trebek, who is a successful New York restaurateur. Alex and Jean are also parents to 27-year-old daughter Emily Trebek.

In March, Alex celebrated surviving one year since his 2019 cancer diagnosis.

In a video, the Jeopardy! host noted that despite there being only an 18 percent one-year survival rate for patients, he had passed that milestone — and plans to celebrate another one next year.

"I am very happy to report that I have just reached that marker," Alex said, referring to the survival statistic.

Still, he admitted the journey hasn't been easy, having fought several ups and downs.

Last May, Alex told PEOPLE that his first round of chemo had gone so well that some of his tumors had shrunk by 50 percent. However, later in the summer, he said his numbers had gone back up, and he would undergo another round of chemo — the side effects of which could leave him feeling depleted and oftentimes, depressed.

But, he prevailed.

“Sudden massive attacks of great depressions that made me wonder if it was really worth fighting on,” he said in the video. “But I brushed that aside quickly, because that would have been a massive betrayal — a betrayal of my wife and soulmate Jean, who has helped me survive. A betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration, and a cheerleader of sorts of the value of living and hope.”

Alex has been open and candid about his health journey and revealed in April that he is set to publish an "inspiring" memoir titled The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life, which will be released by Simon & Schuster on July 21.

He had been resisting requests that he write a memoir for decades. But after he announced his diagnosis in March 2019, Alex was so moved by the letters and words of support he received that he decided to share his story.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Alex writes in his book, according to the publisher.

In The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, Alex shares personal anecdotes and reveals his thoughts on topics like marriage, fatherhood and spirituality. Inspired by the show that Alex has hosted for more than 30 years, each chapter title takes the form of a question. He answers frequently-asked questions by Jeopardy! fans, like why he shaved his mustache and what he thinks about Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation. He also includes dozens of previously unpublished photos.