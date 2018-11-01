Alex Trebek, 78, Will Continue to Host Jeopardy Through 2022

Good news, Jeopardy fans — Alex Trebek isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Sony Pictures Television has renewed its deal with the longtime game show host through the 2021-22 season. Trebek, 78, had previously said he was considering retiring from the program that made him a household name, admitting the odds of him staying after 2020 were “50-50 and a little less.” He has hosted Jeopardy since 1984.

Sony TV also renewed its contract with Wheel of Fortune duo Pat Sajak, 72, and Vanna White, 61, through 2022.

“Pat, Vanna and Alex are simply the best. Night after night, they seamlessly entertain generations of fans on two of the most beloved television programs on air. We are thrilled that they’ll continue to do so through 2022,” Sony Pictures Television chairman Mike Hopkins said Wednesday in a statement.

M. Phillips/WireImage

Wheel of Fortune is currently celebrating its 36th season in syndication while Jeopardy is in its 35th season on the air.

Jeopardy ranks as the Guinness World Record holder for most Emmy wins by a TV game show, having amassed 34 awards.

Wheel of Fortune, meanwhile, is most-watched program on television, reaching an audience of more than 26 million weekly viewers, per Nielsen. Since its launch in 1983, the format has been licensed and produced in more than 45 international territories.