Alex Trebek Once Named His Proposed Jeopardy! Host Replacements Before His Death

Mike Richards was previously announced as the new Jeopardy! host but stepped down on Friday amid controversy

Alex Trebek once offered his picks for who could replace him as the Jeopardy! host.

The beloved TV personality died in November at the age of 80 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. After his death, the show featured a rotation of interim hosts while they searched for a permanent replacement.

Last week, Sony Pictures Television announced that executive producer Mike Richards had been selected as the host, while Mayim Bialik was tapped to host Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series.

On Friday, however, Richards, 46, told staffers in a memo obtained by PEOPLE that he was stepping down from the hosting gig after clips resurfaced featuring him making disparaging comments about women and other marginalized groups.

Amid the controversy, Jeopardy! fans resurfaced an old clip of Trebek talking about two people he thought would make a good host, neither of whom were part of the previous run of guests hosts this year.

During a 2018 interview, TMZ's Harvey Levin asked Trebek, "Who would be a good solid host of the show if you retired?"

"I mentioned to our producer not long ago that the fellow who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings, they should consider him," he said, referring to sportscaster Alex Faust.

When Levin asked, "What about a woman?" Trebek replied, "There is an attorney, Laura Coates, she's African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time."

While the clip made the rounds on social media, fans also pointed out that CNN analyst Coates, 41, shared one of her "favorite" quotes from Trebek on her Twitter page Wednesday, hours after The Ringer published an article on Richards about his past offensive comments.

"Don't tell me what you believe in. I'll observe how you behave and I will make my own determination," the quote read.

The Ringer's report focused on a podcast Richards hosted from 2013 to 2014 called The Randumb Show, which at the time was touted as a behind-the-scenes look at his then-workplace The Price Is Right.

Throughout the podcast's 41-episode run, from which the outlet recorded and published a series of audio clips, Richards made multiple inappropriate comments about women, including calling his podcast co-host and former assistant Beth Triffon a "booth ho" and a "booth slut" when discussing her work as a model at the CES trade show.

In addition to making offensive comments about women, The Ringer reported that Richards used a derogatory term for little people and a slur for people with mental disabilities and made belittling remarks about people's economic status during conversations on the podcast.

He also made a comment on the podcast tying Jewish people to big noses, prompting the Anti-Defamation League to call for an investigation into his behavior.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Richards apologized for his past comments, saying in part, "It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago."

He added: "Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry."

In his memo to staffers, Richards said Sony will be resuming the search for a new permanent host for the syndicated show. "In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week," he wrote.

"I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing," he concluded. "I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence."